Zach LaVine scored 32 points in his return from the NBA’s health and safety protocols, DeMar DeRozan added 24 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Indiana Pacers, 113-105, on Sunday night in Chicago.
Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 15 rebounds as the Bulls (20-10) won their third straight.
Caris LeVert scored 27 points and Domantas Sabonis had 14 points and 16 rebounds after missing a game with a right calf injury as the Pacers dropped their third straight game.
Chicago had a comfortable lead throughout most of the game before Indiana pulled within 108-100 on a 3-pointer by LeVert with 3:19 to play. LaVine answered with a 20-footer and, after a miss by the Pacers, added another basket to essentially put the game away.
It was LaVine’s first game since Dec. 11. However, he missed just two games because the Bulls had three games postponed during his absence.
Rookie Ayo Dosunmu, who also returned from the health and safety protocols, came off the bench to score six points in 24 minutes.
Chicago was without starter Lonzo Ball and reserves Alfonzo McKinnie and Tony Bradley, who entered health and safety protocols on Sunday. Ball was the only player to appear in all 29 games before Sunday.
The Bulls were also without coach Billy Donovan, who entered the protocols on Friday. Assistant Chris Fleming filled in.
Chicago got off to a hot shooting start in the opening periods and led 63-48 at the half.
Indiana turned up the defensive pressure at the start of the second half and pulled within 83-75 with just under two minutes remaining in the third quarter. Coby White hit a pair of free throws and DeRozan added a 14-footer to build the lead back to 87-75, but the Pacers scored the final four points of the quarter to make it 87-79 entering the fourth.
Tyler Cook opened the scoring in the final quarter with a dunk and DeRozan added a pair of free throws on the next possession to stretch the lead to 91-79. A short time later, DeRozan hit back-to-back mid-range jumpers to make it 95-81 with nine minutes to go.
76ers 117, Wizards 96 — At Washington: Joel Embiid had 36 points and 13 rebounds and a spat with Montrezl Harrell, and Tobias Harris added 23 points for Philadelphia. Spencer Dinwiddie led Washington with 17 points.
Cavaliers 144, Raptors 99 — At Cleveland: Kevin Love and Darius Garland scored 22 points apiece and Cleveland tied its franchise record with 46 points in the third quarter to rout COVID-19 depleted Toronto.
Heat 93, Magic 83 — At Miami: Jimmy Butler returned from a bruised tailbone to score 17 points and grab 11 rebounds, Caleb Martin added 17 points and Miami beat Orlando.
Grizzlies 127, Kings 102 — At Sacramento, Calif.: Desmond Bane scored 28 points and Memphis beat Sacramento for the second time in 10 days. Ja Morant had 18 points, nine assists and seven rebounds to help the Grizzlies end a three-game losing streak.
Spurs 144, Pistons 109 — At San Antonio: Keldon Johnson scored 27 points and San Antonio had its highest-scoring game of the season to beat short-handed Detroit, extending the NBA-worst Pistons’ road skid to 10.
Thunder 117, Pelicans 112 — At Oklahoma City: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points, rookie Aaron Wiggins added a career-high 24 and Oklahoma City beat New Orleans.