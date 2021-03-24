IOWA CITY — University of Iowa NCAA champion Spencer Lee has been named one of six finalists for the 2021 WIN Magazine/Culture House Dan Hodge Trophy. The award is presented annually to the nation’s most dominant college wrestler.
Lee won the 125-pound NCAA Championship on March 20. He outscored his five opponents at the national tournament, 59-8, to capture his third career NCAA title and led Iowa to the team title for the first time since 2010.
Lee was 12-0 in 2021, scoring bonus points in 11 matches and recording five first-period falls. He outscored his 12 opponents, 141-15. Not one of Lee’s first eight matches this season went the 7-minute distance. He pinned five opponents and recorded three technical falls, including a 21-3 win by technical superiority in the finals of the Big Ten Championships. He did not allow a point in the NCAA finals, winning 7-0, the largest margin of victory of any of the 10 NCAA finals matches.
BASKETBALL
Otzelberger retains Byars and Robinson
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State head men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has announced that he will retain assistant coach Daniyal Robinson and director of basketball operations Micah Byars.
Robinson has had two stints at Iowa State, spending the last six seasons at the school and eight overall. Byars recently completed his 10th season at Iowa State and eighth as the director of basketball operations. Byars and Otzelberger’s professional relationship goes back to their time spent at Chipola College in 2004-05.
FOOTBALL
Lawyer: Deshaun Watson’s assault suits followed blackmail attempt
HOUSTON — An attorney for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who’s accused of sexual assault and harassment in lawsuits filed by 16 women, on Tuesday questioned the allegations against the NFL player, claiming they were made following a failed attempt to blackmail his client for $30,000.
The women, in lawsuits filed in state court in Houston, accuse Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will while he got a massage.
Rusty Hardin, Watson’s attorney, alleged in a statement that his legal team has “strong evidence” an accusation made by a woman they believe filed one of the lawsuits is false.
Hardin alleges that in January, the woman demanded $30,000 in exchange for her “indefinite silence” for a consensual encounter she had with Watson.
King agrees to re-sign with Packers
Cornerback Kevin King is staying with the Green Bay Packers after agreeing to a one-year deal worth $6 million.
The move enables the Packers to keep both their starting cornerbacks from last season with Pro Bowl selection Jaire Alexander entrenched at the other spot.
King, who turns 26 on May 5, has made 36 starts in his four-year career and 25 over the last two seasons. The Packers drafted him in the second round with the 33rd overall pick in 2017.
Bears sign LB Jones, OL Wilkinson to deals
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears signed veteran linebacker Christian Jones and offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson to one-year contracts on Tuesday.
Jones has seven sacks over 108 games. He started 42 games over three seasons in Detroit and had three sacks and forced one fumble. The 6-foot-6, 329-pound Wilkinson played in 45 games and made 26 starts with Denver from 2017 to 2020 after entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Massachusetts.
Eagles sign veteran QB Joe Flacco
The Philadelphia Eagles have signed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. Flacco’s agent, Joe Linta, made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday. The Eagles only had Jalen Hurts under contract before the move. Flacco, the 2012 Super Bowl MVP, started four games for the Jets last season and eight games for the Broncos in 2019.
Mariota to take pay cut, re-sign with Raiders
Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota has agreed to restructure his contract and return to the Raiders, a team source confirmed to this news organization Tuesday.
Mariota, who was in jeopardy of being released by the Raiders had he not redone his deal, is signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
HOCKEY
NHL makes draft lottery changes
NEW YORK — The NHL is instituting changes to the draft lottery that make it more difficult for the last-place team to drop out of the top three in the selection order.
Beginning with the 2021 draft, only the first two picks will be subject to the lottery instead of the top three, and no team can move up more than 10 picks. Starting in 2022, no team will be able to win the draft lottery — for either of the first two spots — more than twice in a five-year span.
Those changes were approved by the league’s Board of Governors and announced Tuesday.