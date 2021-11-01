Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points and the Utah Jazz beat the shorthanded Bucks, 107-95, on Sunday in Milwaukee to hand the defending NBA champs their third straight loss.
Mike Conley added 20 points, Jordan Clarkson had 15 and Bojan Bogdanovic added 14 as Utah rebounded from its first loss of the season.
Milwaukee has dropped three home games over the last five nights and has shot 27.5% (36 of 131) from 3-point range during that stretch.
Khris Middleton missed Sunday’s game with an illness, causing one more obstacle for a Milwaukee team that already has been playing without usual starters Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and Donte DiVincenzo due to injury.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Mavericks 105, Kings 99 — At Dallas: Luka Doncic made a 36-foot 3-pointer to beat the shot clock and blunt a late Sacramento rally and finished with 23 points in Dallas’ victory.
Hornets 125, Trail Blazers 113 — At Charlotte, N.C.: LaMelo Ball had 27 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 13 of his 26 points in the decisive fourth quarter for Charlotte.
Nets 117, Pistons 91 — At New York: James Harden had 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists to power Brooklyn in the rout of Detroit. Harden is Brooklyn’s all-time leader with 13 triple-doubles, and joined Hall of Famer Larry Bird for second on the NBA’s all-time list with 59.