St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Major League Baseball is providing updates — nearly in real time — on the rules changes package that is making this spring training unique.
The two major changes are a pitch clock and a limit on extreme infield shifts.
“They did a really nice job of sending out a memo this morning with all the things that took place yesterday and questions that players and managers that just had to be addressed in order that you can cover it with your staff and club as you feel appropriate,” Marmol said. “So we did that with our staff and brought two different points with our players because they’ve done a really good job of communication.”
Recommended for you
Nolan Gorman ripped a two-run single and Jordan Walker followed with a three-run home run that powered the Cardinals to an 8-2 victory over the Miami Marlins in spring training baseball Sunday at Jupiter, Fla. The two teams share a spring facility.
St. Louis pounded out 16 hits, including two each from Masyn Winn, Gorman, Walker and Moises Gomez. Miles Mikolas struck out three in two innings to earn the win.
Phillies 10, Twins 8 — At Clearwater, Fla.: Ethan Wilson hit a grand slam, and Nick Castellanos belted a two-run shot in the defending National League champions’ victory. Elliot Soto had a pair of hits for Minnesota.
Dodgers 9, Cubs 4 — At Phoenix: David Bote had a pair of hits and drove in a run for Chicago (1-1). Nick Madrigal and Tucker Barnhart also had RBIs for Chicago. Hunter Fedducia went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a home run and five RBIs to lead Los Angeles.
Angels 7, White Sox 0 — At Tempe, Ariz.: Chicago managed just five hits while dropping to 0-2. Los Angeles did all of its damage in the first three innings and got home runs from Anthony Rendone and Hunter Renfroe while improving to 2-0.
Rockies 12, Brewers (ss) 6 — At Scottsdale, Ariz.: Owen Miller and Sal Frelick had two hits apiece in Milwaukee’s split squad loss.
Athletics 11, Brewers (ss) 4 — At Phoenix: Luis Urias, Eric Brown Jr. and Cam Devanney all homered, but Milwaukee dropped the split squad game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.