Cubs Pirates Baseball
The Chicago Cubs’ Cody Bellinger gets safely to second base on a steal against Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Ji Hwan Bae on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Cubs won, 10-1.

 Matt Freed The Associated Press

Cody Bellinger had three hits and five RBIs, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-1 on Sunday.

Nico Hoerner had three hits and scored three times, helping Chicago close out a 5-2 road trip. Jeimer Candelario homered and drove in three runs.

