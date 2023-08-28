Cody Bellinger had three hits and five RBIs, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-1 on Sunday.
Nico Hoerner had three hits and scored three times, helping Chicago close out a 5-2 road trip. Jeimer Candelario homered and drove in three runs.
The Cubs (69-61) took three of four in Pittsburgh. Next up is a big three-game series against NL Central-leading Milwaukee beginning on Monday night at Wrigley Field.
Recommended for you
“It’s definitely going to be a fun series,” Bellinger said. “Wrigley will be rockin’ and we’re going to continue playing our game. That’s the goal.”
Bellinger singled in Hoerner in the first inning. He doubled home two more runs in the fifth, giving Chicago a 5-1 lead. The 2019 NL MVP added another two-run double in the ninth and scored the Cubs’ final run on Yan Gomes’ groundout.
Bellinger has 16 RBIs in his last nine games and a MLB-best 53 RBIs since July 1. He has reached safely in 34 of his last 38 games.
The Pirates have lost nine of 10 against the Cubs this year.
Brewers 10, Padres 6 — At Milwaukee: William Contreras homered and doubled, Sal Frelick drove in three runs and Milwaukee capitalized on San Diego’s control problems for its eighth consecutive victory. Milwaukee scored seven runs in the sixth to match its most productive inning of the season. Milwaukee completed a three-game sweep of the Padres and extended its longest winning streak of the year.
Phillies 3, Cardinals 0 — At Philadelphia: Aaron Nola allowed one hit and struck out nine in seven sharp innings, Kyle Schwarber homered and NL wild-card leading Philadelphia completed a three-game sweep.
Marlins 2, Nationals 1 — At Miami: Jorge Soler hit a two-run drive for his 35th homer, and Miami avoided a series sweep. Luis Arraez reached on a leadoff single in the third inning before Soler connected against Trevor Williams, giving Miami a 2-1 lead.
Diamondbacks 5, Reds 2 — At Phoenix: Christian Walker hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded that scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning. The Diamondbacks took three of four games against the Reds and held on to the National League’s last wild-card spot.
Giants 8, Braves 5 — At San Francisco: Patrick Bailey had a bases-clearing double, J.D. Davis added a pair of RBIs, and Casey Schmitt homered to lead San Francisco past MLB-best Atlanta.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
White Sox 6, Athletics 1 — At Chicago: Mike Clevinger struck out 10 in seven sparkling innings, and Chicago gained a split of the four-game series between two of the worst teams in the majors. Yoán Moncada went 4-for-4 for Chicago, and Tim Anderson, Andrew Benintendi and Andrew Vaughn each had two hits.
Twins 7, Rangers 6 (13 innings) —At Minneapolis: Jonathan Hernández walked three batters in the 13th inning, among a season-high 10 walks by Texas pitchers, and the Rangers dropped out of first place in the AL West for the first time since early April.
Guardians 10, Blue Jays 7 (11 innings) — At Toronto: Kole Calhoun hit a tiebreaking double in the 11th inning. José Ramirez and Ramón Laureano each hit two-run home runs as the Guardians took two of three from Toronto.
Astros 17, Tigers 4 — At Detroit: Justin Verlander struck out seven over five scoreless innings and Kyle Tucker hit his 26th homer in the third inning, helping Houston. Verlander gave up just two hits, walked two and hit three batters for career victory No. 254, pulling him into a tie for 43rd on the all-time list with Hall of Famers Jack Morris and Red Faber.
Rays 7, Yankees 4 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Brandon Lowe homered and drove in four runs as AL wild card-leading Tampa Bay Rays won a contentious matchup and kept New York winless in series since June. Benches and bullpens emptied twice in the eighth inning after one of five hit batters in the game but no punches were thrown. The Yankees lost their eighth straight series rubber game.
Mariners 3, Royals 2 — At Seattle: Luis Castillo pitched seven shutout innings and Seattle grabbed sole possession of first place in the AL West while completing a three-game sweep. Teoscar Hernández and Julio Rodríguez homered as Seattle won for the 11th time in 12 games.
INTERLEAUGE
Merts 3, Angels 2 — At New York: Pete Alonso hit a tying double in the eighth inning and Rafael Ortega a winning single in the ninth to help New York stop a four-game losing streak. The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and was 3-for-9 with three runs, two steals and an RBI in his first series since the Angels said he tore a ligament in his right elbow while pitching on Wednesday.
Rockies 4, Orioles 3 — At Baltimore: Hunter Goodman had two hits and an RBI, scoring the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning of his major league debut to lead Colorado and stop the Rockies’ six-game losing streak.
Dodgers 7, Red Sox 4 — At Boston: Mookie Betts capped his return to Boston with a second straight three-hit game, hitting a two-run homer to spark Los Angeles to a victory over the team he led to the 2018 World Series title.