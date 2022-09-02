HERNING, Denmark — United States forward Hilary Knight broke the record for career points at the women’s hockey world championship with a goal and an assist Thursday as the Americans overpowered Hungary, 12-1, in the quarterfinals.

The 33-year-old Knight has a total of 87 points from 12 appearances at the worlds, surpassing Canadian forward Hayley Wickenheiser’s previous mark of 86.

TH news services

