HERNING, Denmark — United States forward Hilary Knight broke the record for career points at the women’s hockey world championship with a goal and an assist Thursday as the Americans overpowered Hungary, 12-1, in the quarterfinals.
The 33-year-old Knight has a total of 87 points from 12 appearances at the worlds, surpassing Canadian forward Hayley Wickenheiser’s previous mark of 86.
Knight also has the record for goals in the tournament with 51.
Hannah Bilka and Taylor Heise both had a hat trick for the U.S., which only led, 1-0, after the first period but scored nine goals in the second.
FOOTBALL
Broncos, Wilson agree to $245M extension
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver quarterback Russell Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million extension Thursday that includes $165 million in guarantees, the biggest contract in Broncos history and one of the largest ever in the NFL.
Wilson’s new deal comes three weeks after the league approved the record $4.65 billion sale of the team to the Walton-Penner ownership group. Led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, it’s the wealthiest ownership group in the NFL.
Clark to serve as Iowa honorary captain
IOWA CITY — Former University of Iowa All-America tight end Dallas Clark will serve as honorary captain when Iowa hosts South Dakota State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.
Clark was a unanimous consensus first-team All-American in his final season in 2002, earning the John Mackey Award as the best tight end in the nation. Clark completed his career with 81 receptions for 1,281 yards in just two seasons as a tight end.
Clark is also being inducted into the Iowa Letterwinners Club Hall of Fame this evening and will be introduced at halftime of Saturday’s game.
Falcons place 5 on injured reserve
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, who missed most of the preseason while recovering from offseason right shoulder surgery, will open the season on injured reserve. The Falcons on Thursday also placed former starting offensive guard Jalen Mayfield, cornerback Isaiah Oliver, defensive lineman Marlon Davidson and rookie tight end John FitzPatrick on injured reserve.
Titans LB Landry tears ACL in practice
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee outside linebacker Harold Landry III tore an ACL in practice, leaving the two-time defending AFC South champion Titans without their reigning sack leader for the season, a person with direct knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Robinson to miss Commanders’ 1st 4 games
OXON HILL, Md. — Brian Robinson Jr. will miss at least the Washington Commanders’ first four games of the NFL season after being shot during an attempted robbery last weekend. The team put the rookie running back on the non-football injury list Thursday, a move that makes Washington’s game Oct. 9 against Tennessee the first game Robinson will be eligible to play.
Browns add QB Rosen to practice squad
BEREA, Ohio — The Browns may have a new quarterback problem: too many. Cleveland added Josh Rosen to its practice squad on Thursday, two days after releasing the veteran QB after he was signed early in training camp as the team navigated through the Deshaun Watson situation. With Rosen aboard, the Browns have five quarterbacks, including Watson, who began serving his 11-game NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct on Tuesday and will be away until at least Oct. 10.
Saints’ Mayes arrested in ‘road rage’ incident
METAIRIE, La. — New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye was arrested Thursday in what authorities termed a “road rage incident,” and he was booked with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm. Jefferson Parish Sherriff’s Capt. Jason Rivarde said in a statement that Maye, 29, was “identified as the driver of a black SUV in which he is accused of pointing a firearm at a vehicle occupied by several juvenile females.”
BASKETBALL
Source: Cavs acquire Mitchell from Utah
CLEVELAND — Donovan Mitchell is headed east.
The All-Star guard is on his way to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who acquired one of the NBA’s best scorers Thursday in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
Cleveland is sending guard Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen and rookie guard Ochai Agbaji along with three unprotected first-round picks to the Jazz, the source said.
BASEBALL
Ex-Cardinal Martinez suspended 85 games
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has suspended free agent pitcher Carlos Martinez for 85 games for violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.
MLB said Thursday the punishment is retroactive to June 19. The 30-year-old Martinez also was suspended for 80 games in May under baseball’s minor league drug program.
