NASCAR CUP SERIES
Cup Series Championship
Site: Avondale, Arizona.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:05 p.m., Saturday, qualifying, 6:05 p.m., Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (NBC).
Track: Phoenix Raceway.
Race distance: 312 laps, 312 miles.
Fast facts: Chase Elliott, the defending series champion, will go for the repeat against Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson and Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. ... Truex edged teammate Kyle Busch for his spot and the Penske Racing trio of Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano also was eliminated from contention. ... The four championship contenders have combined to win 17 of 35 races, led by Larson with nine, Truex with four, and Elliott and Hamlin with two each.
Next race: Feb. 20, Daytona Beach, Florida.
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Xfinity Championship
Site: Avondale, Arizona.
Schedule: Friday, 5:05 p.m. practice; Saturday: qualifying, 4:35 p.m., race, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN)
Track: Phoenix Raceway.
Race distance: 200 laps, 200 miles.
Fast facts: Noah Gragson will battle for the title against Austin Cindric, the defending series champion, A.J. Allmendinger and Daniel Hemric, who has never won in 119 career starts in the series. ... Gragson’s victory knocked JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier out of the final four for the first time in four years. Also eliminated were Harrison Burton, Brandon Jones and Justin Haley. ... Gragson won last week by 0.064 seconds, the series’ closest finish ever at Martinsville.
Next race: Feb. 19, Daytona Beach, Florida.
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
Lucas Oil 150
Site: Avondale, Arizona.
Schedule: Friday: Practice, 10:05 a.m., qualifying, 4:05 p.m., race, 7 p.m. (FS1).
Track: Phoenix Raceway.
Race distance: 150 laps, 150 miles.
Fast facts: Zane Smith, who needed the victory last week to advance, will contend for the title against three-time series champion Matt Crafton, Ben Rhodes and John Hunter Nemechek.
Next race: Feb. 18, Daytona Beach, Florida.
FORMULA ONE
Mexican Grand Prix
Site: Mexico City, Mexico.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 12:30 and 4 p.m.; Saturday, practice, noon, and qualifying, 3 p.m.; Sunday, race, 1 p.m.
Track: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.
Race distance: 71 laps, 189.738 miles.
Fast facts: Max Verstappen leads Lewis Hamilton by 12 points with five races remaining. ... Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas is third, 102.5 points back. ... Verstappen and Hamilton (5) have combined to win 13 of the 17 races so far this year. ... Verstappen had led 504 of the 904 laps he’s run.
Next race: Nov. 14, Sao Paulo, Brazil.
INDYCAR
Next race: Feb. 27, St. Petersburg, Florida.
NHRA DRAG RACING
Next event: Nov. 11-14, NHRA Finals, Pomona, California.