CINCINNATI — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals’ best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won’t be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccination.
The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games.
Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19.
Arenado, Goldschmidt and Romine will be placed on the restricted list and forfeit pay and major league service time in accordance with the terms of MLB’s collective bargaining agreement. Arenado will lose $384,416, Goldschmidt $241,758 and Romine $10,989.
FOOTBALL
HOUSTON — Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with a form of leukemia and will not play this season.
In a statement posted on the Texans’ Twitter account, Metchie says he is getting treatment for acute promyelocytic leukemia, “the most curable form,” and expects “to make a recovery at a later point in time.”
Metchie went 44th in the first round of this year’s NFL draft out of Alabama, where he had 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Crimson Tide.
GOLF
EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Brooke Henderson rolled in an 8-foot birdie putt at the 18th hole to win the Evian Championship by one stroke after a wild final round.
Henderson won her second major championship title. The Canadian was soaked in champagne on the 18th green after her even-par round of 71 that saw her finish ahead of LPGA rookie Sophia Schubert on 17-under 267. Henderson won the Women’s PGA Championship in 2016 at the age of 18.
GLENEAGLES, Scotland — Darren Clarke birdied the last hole to beat a resurgent Padraig Harrington and win the Senior British Open by one shot.
Clarke and Paul Broadhurst were level at 9 under overall after the third round but it was Harrington who soared into contention at Gleneagles with a 3-under 67 to pressure Clarke on the last hole. The 53-year-old Clarke held firm with a birdie to post a 69 to finish 10-under 270 overall. He added a senior major to his Claret Jug at the British Open in 2011.
SALINA, Kan. — Karrie Webb held off Annika Sorenstam on Sunday in the Senior LPGA Championship for her first senior title. The 47-year-old Webb closed with a 5-under 67 for a four-shot victory at Salina Country Club.
Webb finished at 14-under 202.
SOUTHPORT, England — Scottish golfer Richie Ramsay claimed his fourth European tour title by winning the Cazoo Classic by one shot. The No. 329-ranked Ramsay punched the air and roared with delight after holing a par putt from 10 feet at the last hole at Hillside near Liverpool, northwest England. He shot 3-under 69 and finished on 14-under 274 overall to earn his first title since the Trophee Hassan II in March 2015. Paul Waring shot 70 and was alone in second place.
MOTOR SPORTS
LE CASTELLET, France — Defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc crashed out as Ferrari’s woes resurfaced, falling 63 points behind the Red Bull driver in the championship. Lewis Hamilton finished second in his 300th GP — securing a fourth-straight podium — while George Russell overtook Sergio Perez’s Red Bull following a virtual safety car restart late in the race to give Mercedes its first podium double of the season.
SONOMA, Calif. — Brittany Force raced to her fourth Top Fuel victory of the season and 15th overall in a record-setting Sunday in the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals. Bob Tasca III won in Funny Car, Erica Enders in Pro Stock and and Joey Gladstone in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Tasca beat Brittany’s superstar father, 73-year-old John Force, in the final with a 3.911 at 325.61 in a Ford Mustang.
TENNIS
HAMBURG, Germany — Lorenzo Musetti needed six match points to upset top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-4, in the final of the Hamburg European Open on Sunday. The 20-year-old Italian claimed his first tour-level title in 2 hours, 47 minutes.
PALERMO, Sicily — Irina-Camelia Begu beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 6-2 to win the Palermo Ladies Open and claim her first singles title in five years.
BOXING
DALLAS — Muhammad Ali’s championship belt from his 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” heavyweight title fight has sold at auction for $6.18 million. Heritage Auctions in Dallas said Sunday that the winner of the heated competition for the belt was Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.
