CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — In an effort to balance a budget shortfall that is expected to exceed $1 million resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Northern Iowa Department of Athletics announced Thursday that it had implemented several cost-saving measures beginning July 1.
UNI Athletics staff and coaches will take temporary salary reductions for fiscal year 2021, as part of expense saving measures. Additionally, all contract incentives for head coaches and Director of Athletics David Harris have been suspended for the fiscal year.
“We understand that these temporary reductions will be challenging for our staff and coaches, and we feel fortunate to have a team of staff members that understand the unprecedented situation that we face,” Harris said. “Our goals are to minimize the impact to our student-athletes, protect our human resources and emerge from this pandemic on strong fiscal footing. Our staff has proven that we can adapt and overcome challenges in previous years, and this year will likely be our most significant challenge to date. However, we will face this challenge together and help our student-athletes succeed. We look forward to another successful year in 2020-2021.”
Salary reductions impact all employees making over $41,000 annually. The reductions begin at 12.5% for the highest-paid employees to 5% on the lowest tiers.
FOOTBALL
NFL bans post-game jersey swaps
NFL teams will be prohibited from postgame interactions within 6 feet of each other, which means players won’t be allowed to exchange jerseys after games as part of the guidelines to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The restrictions are outlined in the gameday protocols finalized by the league and NFL Players Association on Wednesday. The 11-page document sent to each club and obtained by The Associated Press includes several changes for the upcoming season:
Players and coaches are not required to wear masks, but everyone else on the sideline is. Everyone with access to the bench area is prohibited from sharing any personal items, including cups, food, towels and clothing. Anyone who records a body temperature at or above 100.4 degrees on game day will not be permitted to enter the stadium.
Cheerleaders, mascots, flag runners and other entertainers must be approved by the NFL in advance and, if approved, must meet physical distancing and screening and testing requirements.
BASEBALL
Indians’ Reyes apologizes to teammates
Cleveland Indians outfielder Franmil Reyes apologized for putting himself and his teammates at risk by not wearing a mask or practicing social distancing at a weekend holiday party. The club kept Reyes away from its training camp after he was spotted on social media attending a Fourth of July get-together. Reyes had to be re-tested for the new coronavirus and cleared by Indians medical personnel before he was allowed to practice.
BASKETBALL
Nets sign Beasley as substitute player
NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets filled one of the openings on their roster Thursday by signing veteran Michael Beasley as a substitute player for the remainder of the season.
The Nets will resume play without Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan after they tested positive for the coronavirus. Wilson Chandler also chose not to play, and Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving aren’t returning from their injuries.
Beasley won’t be eligible to play until the sixth of Brooklyn’s eight seeding games because he has to serve a suspension for violating the drug policy.
GOLF
Morikawa leads Round 1 of Workday Open
DUBLIN, Ohio — Collin Morikawa didn’t get rattled by his first missed cut as a pro or his first time playing Muirfield Village.
Morikawa finally had a forced weekend off two weeks ago after 22 consecutive cuts to start his PGA Tour career, three short of the standard set by Tiger Woods. He bounced back Thursday in the Workday Charity Open with a 7-under 65 for a one-shot lead over Adam Hadwin.
It was a quiet day of work, typical for the PGA Tour with no spectators allowed in the return from the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. It was never more evident at Muirfield Village, which typically has enough fans to frame just about every hole.
Tiger will return to Tour next week
DUBLIN, Ohio — The PGA Tour returned five weeks ago with some of its strongest fields. Now it gets its biggest star.
Tiger Woods announced Thursday on Twitter he will play next week at the Memorial, a tournament he has won a record five times, as he goes after his record 83rd career victory on the PGA Tour. It will end a five-month break from competition for Woods. He last played on Feb. 16 at the Genesis Invitational, where he shot 76-77 at chilly Riviera to finish alone in last place.
HOCKEY
Devils hire Ruff as head coach
Lindy Ruff impressed the New Jersey Devils with his experience from decades of coaching. Tom Fitzgerald wowed ownership with his moves in a few short months as general manager. The Devils on Thursday hired Ruff as coach and removed Fitzgerald’s interim tag to give him the full-time GM job.
SOCCER
Nashville withdraws from MLS tourney
Nashville SC has withdrawn from Major League Soccer’s MLS is Back tournament in Florida after nine players tested positive for the coronavirus, the league announced Thursday. Nashville arrived in the Orlando area for the tournament on July 3. One player tested positive upon arrival, and eight others tested positive over the next few days. Nashville is the second team to withdraw from the tournament. FC Dallas had to pull out after 10 players and a coach tested positive for COVID-19.