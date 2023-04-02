NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Buy Now

Caitlin Clark leads Iowa into today’s national championship game.

 Tony Gutierrez

DALLAS — Caitlin Clark has captured the attention of basketball fans with her historic performance in the NCAA Tournament.

Iowa’s sensational guard will try to finish off the unprecedented run she’s led the Hawkeyes on with a championship when they face LSU today in the title game.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.