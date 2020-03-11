New Bulls starter and top pick Coby White scored 20 points to lead Chicago to a 108-103 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday in Chicago.
Celtics 113, Pacers 111 — At Indianapolis: Marcus Smart’s leaning bank shot in the final minute gave the Celtics the lead after the team blew a 19-point advantage and Boston then held on for a victory over Indiana to clinch a playoff spot.
Wizards 122, Knicks 115 — At Washington: Bradley Beal got back to his high-scoring ways with 40 points, lifting Washington to a victory over New York.
Rockets 117, Timberwolves 111 — At Houston: James Harden scored a game-high 37 points and Houston fended off Minnesota for a win.
Spurs 119, Mavericks 109 — At San Antonio: LaMarcus Aldridge led San Antonio with 24 points as the Spurs pulled away from Dallas in the fourth quarter.
Magic 120, Grizzlies 115 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Terrence Ross scored 24 points, one of three players in double-digits off the Orlando bench as the Magic defeated Memphis.