What’s at stake: North Texas is going for its first six-game winning streak since 2004, when it won seven in a row. The Mean Green also are trying to build on the school’s second-ever victory over a Top 25 opponent, which clinched the bowl bid. North Texas ended then-No. 15 UTSA’s perfect season at 11-0 with a 45-23 win. Miami is trying to end a 31-game losing streak against nonconference FBS opponents since beating Army in 2011. This game was a late addition by the NCAA, in early December. It technically replaces a bowl game scheduled for San Francisco that was called off in September.
Facts & figures: Both teams are trying to finish with a winning record. It would be just the seventh for North Texas since returning to FBS in 1995. Miami has just two winning seasons since a run of 11 in a row from 1995-2005. ... Miami leads the Mid-American Conference with seven bowl victories, the most recent coming in the 2010 GoDaddy.com Bowl, 35-21 over Middle Tennessee State. ... North Texas is 0-4 in bowls under sixth-year coach Seth Littrell, who has a 37-37 record. ... The Redhawks were 4-26 in coach Chuck Martin’s first 30 Mid-American Conference games. They are 30-12 since, the best record in the conference in that span. ... LB KD Davis has led the Mean Green in tackles for three consecutive seasons. ... Miami WR Jack Sorenson, a sixth-year player, is eighth nationally with 1,290 yards receiving.
GASPARILLA BOWL
CENTRAL FLORIDA (8-4) vs. FLORIDA (6-6)
Site: Tampa, Fla.
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Series record: Florida leads, 2-0.
What’s at stake: Central Florida is looking for bragging rights in the Sunshine State, while Florida tries to avoid its third losing season since 2013.
Facts & figures: Florida is being led by interim coach Greg Knox after the Gators fired Dan Mullen prior to the regular-season finale against Florida State. Former Louisiana coach Billy Napier was hired as Mullen’s replacement. ... Florida beat UCF, 58-27 in 1999, and 42-0 during the 2006 season, in a pair of home games. The teams recently announced a three-game series, with Florida hosting games in 2024 and 2033, and UCF playing at home in 2030. ... UCF ranks 28th in the nation with 2.83 sacks a game and 18th with 7.0 tackles for loss per game. ... Florida lost four of its final six games, but ended the regular season with a win over Florida State.