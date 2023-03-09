Milwaukee Brewers Stadium
Lennon Jones plays catch outside American Family Field before the Milwaukee Brewers’ home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals last season. A bipartisan coalition of Wisconsin business, tourism and health care leaders, former office holders and others announced Wednesday that it means to keep the Milwaukee Brewers in the state.

 Morry Gash

MADISON, Wis. — A coalition of Wisconsin business, tourism and health care leaders, former office holders and others announced Wednesday that it is working to find a bipartisan solution to keeping the Milwaukee Brewers in the state.

The Home Crew Coalition was formed as Gov. Tony Evers and the Brewers have teamed up behind the governor’s proposal to spend nearly $300 million on repairs to American Family Field. In exchange, the baseball team said it would extend its lease at the stadium by 13 years, through 2043.

