Joel Embiid had 28 points and 11 rebounds, James Harden added 26 points and 10 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the visiting Orlando Magic, 105-94, on Wednesday night.
The Sixers split the home-and-home set this week with Orlando. The Magic stormed back from a 21-point, first-quarter deficit to beat the 76ers 119-109 on Monday night. That loss ended the 76ers’ seven-game winning streak.
But, despite uneven moments against a young, rising Magic team, the Sixers steadied themselves late and improved to 20-8 at home.
Recommended for you
Markelle Fultz led the Magic with 18 points
Embiid, the NBA scoring leader, made all 10 of his free throws and was 9-of-17 shooting overall to help keep the Sixers within striking distance of the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Harden hit six of Philadelphia’s 14 3-pointers.
Trail Blazers 122, Grizzlies 112 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and Portland rallied to beat Memphis. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored Memphis 38-22 in the fourth quarter to win for the fourth time in five games.
Celtics 139, Nets 96 — At Boston: Jayson Tatum scored 31 points and had nine rebounds and Boston rolled past short-handed Brooklyn. Jaylen Brown added 26 points as both of Boston’s stars knocked down seven 3-pointers in a game the Celtics never trailed and led by as many as 49 points.
Kings 119, Spurs 109 — At San Antonio: Domantas Sabonis scored a season-high 34 points and had 11 rebounds and Sacramento handed San Antonio its seventh straight loss. De’Aaron Fox added 31 points for Sacramento. The Kings have won two straight and nine of 12.
Rockets 112, Thunder 106 — At Houston: Eric Gordon had a season-high 25 points and rookie Tari Eason added career-high 20 to lead Houston. The Rockets (13-38), who have the worst record in the Western Conference, have won three of their last five games after dropping 18 of the previous 19.
Timberwolves 119, Warriors 114 (OT) — At Minneapolis: D’Angelo Russell scored 14 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, Anthony Edwards took over in overtime after Russell fouled out and Minnesota outlasted Golden State.
Washington at Detroit postponed — The game between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed because the Pistons were stranded in Dallas amid a winter storm. The NBA said the date for the rescheduled game would be announced later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.