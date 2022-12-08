Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is The Associated Press Big Ten offensive player of the year, Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell is defensive player of the year and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is coach of the year.
Stroud and Campbell are among five unanimous picks to the All-Big Ten first team in voting by 22 media members who cover the conference. The other unanimous choices are Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski and Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig.
The first team includes six players from conference champion Michigan and five from Ohio State.
Stroud, Skoronski and Michigan kicker Jake Moody are repeat first-team selections.
Stroud was the AP Big Ten co-offensive player of the year in 2021, sharing the award with Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III. Stroud also is a Heisman Trophy finalist for the second straight year.
He has thrown for 3,340 yards and leads the nation in quarterback efficiency rating and is tied for first with 37 touchdown passes. He has had five 300-yard passing games and thrown for at least three TDs in six games.
Campbell was second in the Big Ten with 118 tackles after leading the conference in 2021. He also intercepted two passes, recovered a fumble and forced a fumble and had 3.5 tackles for loss. He is a Butkus Award finalist.
Penn State first-year running back Nicholas Singleton was voted newcomer of the year. Singleton has run for 941 yards and a school freshman-record 10 touchdowns, and he went over 100 yards in three games.
Harbaugh coached Michigan to a school-record 13 wins, a repeat conference championship and a second straight spot in the College Football Playoff.
Purdue’s Brohm headed to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is finalizing a deal to hire Purdue’s Jeff Brohm as its next head coach, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Brohm, 51, would replace Scott Satterfield, who abruptly left the Cardinals on Monday after four seasons to become Cincinnati’s coach. The Louisville native and former Cardinal quarterback Brohm is 66-44 lifetime and 36-34 at Purdue, which he guided to the Big Ten Conference West title this season before the Boilermakers (8-5) lost to No. 2 Michigan in the conference championship game.
Fleck inks new contract with Gophers
MINNEAPOLIS — Meet P.J. Fleck, the Six Million Dollar Man. The Minnesota Gophers football coach and the University of Minnesota on Wednesday agreed to a new seven-year contract that will run through the 2029 season. The new deal, which adds one year to his previous contract, will increase Fleck’s pay by $1 million per year to an average of $6 million.
The agreement is pending Board of Regents approval at its Dec. 16 meeting.
Virginia players get extra year of eligibility
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility to Virginia football players whose eligibility has expired in the aftermath of the slaying of three members of the team, the school confirmed Wednesday.
Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed last month as they returned to campus from a field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. A former player at the school, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is facing three counts of second-degree murder and other charges in the shooting. A fourth player, Mike Hollins, and student Marlee Morgan were injured in the shooting. Virginia canceled its final two games of the season after the shooting.
Bills’ Miller to miss rest of season
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills’ top pass-rusher, Von Miller, will miss the remainder of the season after having surgery to repair an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, coach Sean McDermott announced on Wednesday. McDermott said the ligament damage was discovered during a previously scheduled exploratory surgery, which was conducted on Tuesday in Texas.
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games.
Ex-Bills punter Araiza won’t be charged
SAN DIEGO — Prosecutors say former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza will not be charged in connection with an alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year when he played football for San Diego State University.
The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that no charges will be filed against any of Araiza’s former Aztec teammates who were also accused.
TENNIS
LONDON — The Lawn Tennis Association was fined $1 million by the ATP men’s professional tour for banning players from Russia and Belarus from its grass-court events this summer. The governing body of British tennis banned the players from five Wimbledon warm-up tournaments following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
