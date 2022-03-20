BASKETBALL
Diamond Jo/Boys & Girls Club 3-on-3 Shootout — The Diamond Jo/Boys & Girls Club 3-on-3 Shootout will take place March 21-22 (Monday and Tuesday) at the Boys & Girls Club of Dubuque. Cost is $25 per player, which includes t-shirt, and teams are limited to four players. There will be boys and girls divisions for grades 3-8.
It will follow tournament-style format based on 16 teams. There will be four pools with round robin play. The winners of each pool will advance to the award rounds which is a single-elimination tournament. Each team will be guaranteed three games. Teams will play on either Monday night or Tuesday night, but not both. Days and times will be announced later.
Registration deadline was March 15. For more information, email Taylor Blum at tblum@boysgirlsdubuque.com.
UD youth tournament — The University Of Dubuque men’s basketball team will host a youth basketball tournament for boys in grades 3-8 on Sunday, April 3. Each team is guaranteed a minimum of three games and the entry fee is $150 per team. Games will be officiated by certified officials. For more information, contact coach Rob Sieverding at 563-580-6711 or rsieverd@dbq.edu.
FOOTBALL
University of Dubuque camps — The University of Dubuque football team will be holding camps on Sundays in March and April.
Linebackers and running backs will have their camp March 20 and March 27 from 2-4 p.m.; quarterbacks, wide receivers and defensive backs will play March 20 and March 27 from 6-8 p.m.; and offensive and defensive linemen will play April 3 and April 10 from 4-6 p.m.
Each session will cost $20 and be held in the Veterans Memorial Training Center. For more information, contact Evan Eastburn at 563-589-3225 or eeastburn@dbq.edu, or Miles Hookstead at 563-589-3209 or mhookstead@dbq.edu.
GYMNASTICS
Moser summer classes — Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics is now taking registrations for summer and fall dance and gymnastic classes to be held in Dyersville, Manchester, Edgewood, Monticello, Strawberry Point, Guttenberg and Clermont.
Moser’s Dyersville’s Gymnastics first summer clinic begins May 26; the second summer clinic in gymnastics, ballet, and/or jazz hip hop begins June 23; and the third summer clinic is to be announced. Summer clinics will also be scheduled for Manchester, Edgewood and Strawberry Point.
For more information and to register, email dmoser@iowatelecom.net or call 563-875-2846.
HALL OF FAME
Wahlert Hall of Fame ceremony — Dubuque Wahlert will induct three athletes and a special contributor into its Athletic Hall of Fame this spring.
Jude Burger, Randy Skemp and Steven Ihm will join longtime public address announcer John Rettenmeier in the Class of 2022. They will be inducted April 2 at the Grand River Center. For more information on the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, contact the Wahlert activities office.
ICE SKATING
Theisen’s Learn to Skate — Theisen’s Learn to Skate program will resume at Mystique Community Ice Center. The Saturday classes for the spring session began March 12 and run through April 23 from 8:30-9 a.m. The Tuesday classes for the spring session began March 8 and run through April 19 from 6:30-7 p.m. Cost is $80.
For more information, call 563-275-6576 or email dbqskating@gmail.com.
Cirque de Dubuque show — The Dubuque Figure Skating Club will hold its annual spring show on Sunday, April 24 at Mystique Community Ice Center. Seating begins at 12:50 p.m. for the 1 p.m. show. Tickets are just $5 at the door.
Public skating sessions — Mystique Community Ice Center offers skating sessions from 4:30-6:15 p.m. each Sunday. Cost is $6 for all ages and skate rental is available for $3. A group package is also available. For details on other public skating opportunities, visit mystiqueicecenter.com/schedule/ or call 563-583-4949.
LACROSSE
Dubuque Bulldogs registration — Registration for the Dubuque Bulldogs lacrosse program for players in grades 4-12 is now open. Practices start April 4 and will take place Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Washington Middle School. Visit dubuquelacrosse.com for more information and to register.
OUTDOORS
Pheasants Forever banquet — The Dubuqueland chapter of Pheasants Forever will be holding its annual fundraising banquet on April 2 at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. For more information, contact Dubuqueland Pheasants Forever president Tim Fiedler at 563-581-9034.