Fred VanVleet scored 33 points, Pascal Siakam had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to three by beating the San Antonio Spurs, 129-104, on Tuesday night in Toronto.
Gary Trent Jr. scored 21 points as the Raptors evened their record at 17-17, reaching the .500 mark for the first time since they were 7-7 after a Nov. 13 home loss to Detroit.
The Raptors have won eight of their past 10 at home.
Toronto’s OG Anunoby scored 14 points and rookie Scottie Barnes had 11 points and a career-best eight assists. Justin Champagnie scored a career-high 14 for the Raptors, who matched their season-high point total.
Former Raptors center Jakob Poeltl scored 19 points and Devin Vassell and rookie Josh Primo each had 15 as the slumping Spurs lost their fourth straight. Derrick White scored 12 for San Antonio.
VanVleet topped 30 points for the third straight game and fourth time in his past five. He’s the first Raptors player to score 30 or more in three straight games since Kawhi Leonard did it in four straight from Jan. 13-27, 2019.
Grizzlies 110, Cavaliers 106 — At Cleveland: Ja Morant scored six of his 26 points in the final 30 seconds, including the go-ahead basket, allowing Memphis to extend its winning streak to six.
Knicks 104, Pacers 94 — At New York: RJ Barrett scored 24 of his 32 points in the first half, and Julius Randle had 30 points and 16 rebounds in his first game after coming off the COVID-19 health and safety protocols list for New York.
Suns 122, Pelicans 106 — At New Orleans: Devin Booker poured in 33 points, and Mikal Bridges scored 23 to lead Phoenix to the road win. New Orleans got 28 points from Devonte’ Graham and 25 from Jonas Valanciunas.