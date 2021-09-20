Clemson and Ohio State slipped to the back of the top 10 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday and Penn State jumped four spots to No. 6 after another weekend in which lots of ranked teams had issues.
Even No. 1 Alabama.
The defending national champion Crimson Tide remained an overwhelming No. 1 after holding on to beat Florida, 31-29, Alabama’s closest margin of victory during its current 17-game winning streak. The Tide received 59 of 62 first-place votes.
No. 2 Georgia, which had no problem with South Carolina, received the other three first-place votes in the AP Top 25, which is presented by Regions Bank.
No. 3 Oregon moved up a spot and No. 4 Oklahoma slipped one after a close victory over Nebraska. Iowa was No. 5 for a second straight week and Penn State has its best ranking since the Nittany Lions were fifth on Nov. 3, 2019. Penn State beat Auburn on Saturday night to give it two victories against ranked teams, along with Wisconsin.
No. 12 Notre Dame plays No. 18 Wisconsin at Soldier Field in Chicago this weekend. Iowa State remained at No. 14 after whipping UNLV on Saturday night.
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin running back Antwan Roberts has entered the transfer portal less than three weeks after getting suspended from the team.
Roberts, a freshman, hadn’t played in either of the 18th-ranked Badgers’ first two games. Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst suspended Roberts and dismissed fellow freshman running back Loyal Crawford from the team on Aug. 31, shortly before the start of the season. The punishments came after a fight in a dorm last month resulted in a citation for Crawford.
GOLF
NAPA, Calif. — Max Homa holed out from the rough from 95 yards for eagle on the par-4 12th to start a back-nine comeback and added three birdies for a 7-under 65 and a one-stroke victory Sunday in the season-opening Fortinet Championship.
Three strokes behind Maverick McNealy with seven holes left, Homa followed the eagle with a birdie on the par-4 13th. The 30-year-old former University of California player tapped in for another birdie on the par-5 16th and ran in an 18-footer on the par-4 17th. He parred the par-5 18th to finish at 19-under 269.
Homa won for the second time this year and the third time on the PGA Tour. He won at Riviera in Los Angeles in February.
WEST LINN, Ore. — Jin Young Ko won the rain-shortened Cambia Portland Classic on Sunday for her second victory in her last three LPGA Tour starts.
Making her first start since the Tokyo Olympics, the second-round South Korean player closed with a 3-under 69 at Oregon Golf Club for a four-stroke victory over Jeongeun Lee and Su Oh. Ko finished at 11-under 205.
Play was washed out Saturday because of rain and the event was cut from 72 to 54 holes. Ko took the lead Friday with a 67.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Darren Clarke won the Stanford International for his third PGA Tour Champions victory of the season, beating K.J. Choi with a birdie on the second hole of a playoff.
Clarke, the 53-year-old major champion from Northern Ireland, closed with a 5-under 65 at Minnehaha Country Club, birdieing the par-4 18th to match Choi and Steve Flesch at 12-under 198.
CROMVOIRT, Netherlands — Kristoffer Broberg of Sweden won the Dutch Open for his second European Tour victory, closing with an even-par 72 to beat Germany’s Matthias Schmid by three strokes.
MOTOR SPORTS
CONCORD, N.C. — Tim Wilkerson raced to his second Funny Car victory in three weeks Sunday, beating Cruz Pedregon in the DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway.
Wilkerson had a 3.927-second run at 331.36 mph in a Ford Shelby Mustang in the final for his 22nd career victory. He moved to sixth the in season standings.
Josh Hart won in Top Fuel, Kyle Koretsky in Pro Stock and Angelle Sampey in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the second race in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.
MONTEREY, Calif. — Colton Herta routed the field — and ran over a rabbit while doing so — in another dominating performance at Laguna Seca as Alex Palou moved one race away from the IndyCar championship.
Herta won Sunday from the pole, same as he did in 2019 when IndyCar last raced the sprawling permanent road course, for his second win of the season. He tied his father, Bryan, with a pair of wins at Laguna Seca, but more important, his fifth career victory moved him one past his dad’s tally.
Palou, meanwhile, drove a smooth and steady race for a second-place finish to widen his lead in the IndyCar standings from 25 points to 35 points over Pato O’Ward headed into next week’s finale.
BOXING
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine boxing icon and senator Manny Pacquiao says he will run for president in the 2022 elections.
Pacquiao accepted the nomination of his PDP-Laban party at its national convention on Sunday, saying that the Filipino people have been waiting for a change of government.