UConn Iowa Basketball
UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) dribbles between Iowa forward Monika Czinano (left) and forward McKenna Warnock during the first half of the Phil Knight Legacy Championship game Sunday afternoon in Portland, Ore.

 Craig Mitchelldyer The Associated Press

Azzi Fudd scored 24 points to rally No. 3 UConn past No. 9 Iowa, 86-79, Sunday in the championship game of the first Phil Knight Legacy women’s tournament in Portland, Ore.

“It really was difficult to play against these guys,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “I don’t think we felt really good about ourselves at halftime. I thought we came out in the third quarter and really took control of the game.”

