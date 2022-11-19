Minnesota Iowa Football

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) runs on the field after covering a kickoff during last year’s game against Minnesota. DeJean and the Hawkeyes play at the Golden Gophers today in a key Big Ten West game that could help decide who reaches the Big Ten championship game.

 Charlie Neibergall/The Associated Press

Here is a capsule look at today’s games of interest:

IOWA (6-4, 4-3) at MINNESOTA (7-3, 4-3)

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.