Here is a capsule look at today’s games of interest:
IOWA (6-4, 4-3) at MINNESOTA (7-3, 4-3)
Kickoff: 3 p.m.
TV: Fox
Radio: WDBQ-FM 1097.5
Series record: Minnesota leads, 62-51-2.
What’s at stake: The West Division title is back in play in for both teams with each on three-game winning streak. The Hawkeyes and Gophers are in a four-way tie for first place with Illinois and Purdue, putting Iowa in prime position for a repeat trip to Indianapolis by beating Minnesota because of a head-to-head tiebreaker over Purdue. Illinois beat both Iowa and Minnesota but plays today at No. 3 Michigan. The Gophers, who have never made it to the Big Ten championship game, lost to Purdue. Just as important to Minnesota is the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy that Iowa has owned for seven straight years.
Key matchup: Iowa DBs vs. Minnesota WRs. The Gophers have struggled to generate consistent production from their pass-catchers since sixth-year standout Chris Autman-Bell suffered a season-ending injury in their third game. Daniel Jackson has 14 receptions for 173 yards over the last three games. The status of Gophers QB Tanner Morgan remains uncertain. He has missed two of the last four games with an upper body injury, and freshman Athan Kaliakmanis filled in capably.
Facts & figures: Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said starting WR Arland Bruce returned to practice Monday and has a chance to play after missing last week’s win over Wisconsin with an undisclosed injury. Bruce’s father played for Minnesota and had a touchdown in the 1999 game that was the last time the Gophers won at Iowa. ... Hawkeyes RG Beau Stephens, who has started every game, is questionable after a helmet-to-helmet collision with a Wisconsin player. Nick DeJong is in line to start instead. … Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson, who has 610 rushing yards, needs 29 more to break the school freshman record set by Tyler Goodson in 2019. … Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim leads the FBS with 18 rushing TDs and has a streak of 18 straight games with at least 100 rushing yards.
WISCONSIN (5-5, 3-4) at NEBRASKA (3-7, 2-5)
Kickoff: 11 a.m.
TV: ESPN
Radio: WGLR-FM 97.7
Series record: Wisconsin leads, 11-4.
What’s at stake: Wisconsin needs to win one of its last two regular-season games for bowl eligibility. The Badgers are 1-3 in Big Ten road games, with the win coming at Northwestern, and a loss in Lincoln would put them at risk for their first losing season since 2001. Nebraska’s motivation is ending its eight-game losing streak in the series. Interim coach Mickey Joseph put “2012” on a meeting room board this week to remind the team of the last time the Cornhuskers beat Wisconsin.
Key matchup: Nebraska offense vs. Wisconsin defense. Joseph announced Thursday he expects Casey Thompson to start at quarterback after missing the past two games because of injury. Logan Smothers would be his backup. Chubba Purdy started the last two games but is out for the season with an ankle injury. The Badgers are middle of the pack among Big Ten defenses but still plenty stout and capable of making it a miserable day for whoever takes the snaps.
ILLINOIS (7-3, 4-3) at No. 3 MICHIGAN (10-0, 7-0)
Kickoff: 11 a.m.
TV: ABC
Series record: Michigan leads, 71-23-2.
What’s at stake: No. 3 Michigan is trying to avoid looking ahead to its showdown next week against rival and second-ranked Ohio State for the Big Ten East title and spot in the College Football Playoff probably on the line. After starting the season 7-1, Illinois is aiming to snap a two-game losing streak and keep its hopes alive to win the Big Ten West crown. The Illini need to win their final two games and hope for a loss by Purdue in its final two games.
Key matchup: Michigan’s rushing offense vs. Illinois’ defense. Michigan has relied heavily on its running game which averages 251.4 yards per outing, led by Heisman candidate Blake Corum, who ranks third in the country in rushing yards with 1,349. The stingy Illini defense has allowed only two runners to rush for over 100 yards this year and are allowing only 85.9 yards per game.
BOSTON COLLEGE (3-7) at NOTRE DAME (7-3)
Kickoff: 1:30 p.m.
TV: NBC
Series record: Notre Dame leads, 17-9.
What’s at stake: Notre Dame has turned its season around with four straight wins and seven victories in its last eight games. A win next week over No. 7 Southern California would put an exclamation point on first-year head coach Marcus Freeman’s first season. But first the Fighting Irish need to fend off a second straight struggling opponent. They nearly blew a 22-point halftime lead with a dismal second half last week against Navy.
Key matchup: Boston College QB vs. Irish pass defense. The Eagles haven’t named a starting quarterback, but the Eagles are last in the FBS in yards rushing per game (61.4) so they’ll need the air attack to play well. But it’s not clear who will start at quarterback. Phil Jurkovec, the Eagles starter who played previously at Notre Dame, has missed the last two games with a right knee injury. Freshman Emmett Morehead took over and last week threw for 330 yards with three TDs and two interceptions. Plus, Boston College gives up 3.9 sacks per game and now faces a strong pass defense that averages 2.9 sacks.
TEXAS TECH (5-5, 3-4) at IOWA STATE (4-6, 1-6)
Kickoff: 6 p.m.
TV: Fox Sports 1
Series record: Texas Tech leads, 12-8.
What’s at stake: Texas Tech is looking to become eligible for a second straight bowl, this time under first-year coach Joey McGuire. To do that, the Red Raiders must win in Ames for the first time since 2014. It will be a tough task for the last-place Cyclones to extend their school-record bowl streak to six. They must win this game and next week’s matchup at first-place TCU.
Key matchup: Texas Tech QB Tyler Shough vs. Iowa State defense. Shough last week started for the first time since the opener and played a strong all-around game in leading the Red Raiders past Kansas. Shough will get the start against the Cyclones, and his ability to run when a play breaks down presents a challenge for the Big 12’s top defense.
The Associated Press
NORTHERN IOWA (5-5, 4-3) at SOUTH DAKOTA (3-7, 2-5)
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Last year: South Dakota won, 34-21
Series record: Northern Iowa leads, 30-20-1
Facts & figures: Northern Iowa is coming off its bye week and will close the regular season with just its second road game since the month of September. Panther coach Mark Farley has won four of five games at South Dakota, and Coyotes coach Bob Nielson is 2-3 against Northern Iowa. The series is the oldest in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, dating to 1899. Panthers kicker Matthew Cook is just one field goal away from breaking the program and conference records for most made field goals. He is currently tied with Billy Hallgren with 64. Cook is 64-for-80 in his career, and is second among active kickers in successful attempts. He has also converted 117 consecutive extra points. Both teams have former area high school standouts on their rosters. Dubuque Senior graduate Sam Schnee is UNI’s top receiver and has 45 receptions for 699 yards and two touchdowns. Former Dubuque Hempstead standout Noah Pettinger serves as the Panthers’ punter and is averaging 42.9 yards on 15 punts with three that have traveled more than 50 yards. South Dakota’s roster includes former Western Dubuque standout Jason Simon-Ressler, a sophomore linebacker who has seen action in six games this season.
Tim O’Neill, Telegraph Herald
