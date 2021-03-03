OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton coach Greg McDermott apologized Tuesday for urging his players to “stay on the plantation” in a postgame locker room talk following a loss over the weekend.
In a statement posted on Twitter, McDermott said he used a “terribly inappropriate analogy in making a point about staying together as a team despite the loss.”
McDermott, who is white, acknowledged saying: “Guys, we got to stick together. We need both feet in. I need everybody to stay on the plantation. I can’t have anybody leave the plantation.”
The comments came after the 14th-ranked Bluejays’ 77-69 loss to Xavier in Cincinnati. McDermott said he immediately recognized he had made an “egregious mistake” and addressed with his team his use of a term evocative of slavery and the antebellum South.
“I have never used that analogy and it is not indicative of who I am as a person or as a coach,” McDermott said in his post. “I am deeply sorry. I have apologized to our student-athletes and to our staff.”
Winning percentage to decide Big Ten title
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Big Ten confirmed Tuesday that its regular-season basketball championship will be determined based on winning percentage.
The clarification from a league spokesman was needed because Michigan is on track to play just 17 conference games, while Illinois is set to play the full 20. Assuming no more changes to the schedule, Michigan can wrap up the league’s top winning percentage by winning one of its final three games.
Former player donates $7M to Iowa women
IOWA CITY — Former Iowa basketball player Dr. P. Sue Beckwith has given $7 million to endow the Hawkeyes’ head coaching position, the athletic department announced Tuesday. Known as Sue Beckwith when she played for the Hawkeyes from 1976-80, she received her medical degree from Iowa in 1984 and practices in Des Moines. Lisa Bluder and all future head women’s basketball coaches will hold the title of P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Head Women’s Basketball Coach.
BASEBALL
Francona: No one covered for Callaway
CLEVELAND — Responding to claims the team protected Mickey Callaway, Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona said no one in the Cleveland organization “covered up” for the former pitching coach who’s under investigation by Major League Baseball following allegations of sexual harassment.
The Athletic reported Tuesday that 12 current and former Indians employees came forward in the last month to say Callaway’s actions were so obvious inside the team that “it would have been difficult for top officials to not be aware of his behavior.”
Cubs finalize deal with Tepera
MESA, Ariz. — The Cubs finalized an $800,000, one-year contract with reliever Ryan Tepera on Tuesday, a deal that allows him to earn up to $1.75 million, and opened a roster spot by designating right-hander Duane Underwood Jr. for assignment. Tepera can earn $800,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched: $50,000 each for 30 and 35, $100,000 apiece for 40 and 45, $150,000 each for 50 and 55, and $200,000 for 60. He also can earn $150,000 in bonuses for days on the active roster.
FOOTBALL
Pace keeping Bears’ QB options open
CHICAGO — General manager Ryan Pace had few answers when it came to the two biggest questions facing the Chicago Bears in the offseason.
He wouldn’t rule out anything when it comes to a potential starting quarterback next year, not even a return for Mitchell Trubisky. And he said the Bears haven’t decided whether to use the franchise tag on star receiver Allen Robinson.
“Everything’s on the table in regard to the quarterback situation,” Pace said Tuesday. “And honestly, that includes players on our current roster. And that includes free agency, a trade, the draft and a combination of all those.”
Vikings cut TE Rudolph after 10 seasons
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings released two-time Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph on Tuesday, ending his 10-season run with the team to create a little more than $5 million in salary cap space.
Rudolph is fifth in franchise history with both 453 catches and 48 touchdown receptions. He was due to make $7.65 million in 2021. By terminating his contract with three years remaining, the Vikings will carry a salary cap hit of $4.35 million in dead money this season.
Attorney pushing for ‘most serious charges’ against former Chiefs assistant Reid
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An attorney for the family of a 5-year-old girl critically injured in a crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid said the girl suffered a devastating brain injury that has left her unable to speak or walk.
Ariel Young likely has permanent brain damage “that she will endure for the rest of her life,” attorney Tom Porto said in an interview broadcast Tuesday with ABC’s “Good Morning America.”