Zion Williamson had 21 points and 11 rebounds in 27 minutes and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the visiting Boston Celtics, 123-108, on Sunday for their first victory since the 2019 NBA Draft’s first overall pick joined the lineup.
Jrue Holiday had 25 points, JJ Redick added 17 and Brandon Ingram had 16 to help Orleans snap a two-game slide.
Williamson played his most minutes yet in his third game back from arthroscopic knee surgery performed the day before the regular season opened.
Knicks 110, Nets 107 — At New York: Julius Randle had 22 points and 15 rebounds to lead New York past Brooklyn, which played without Kyrie Irving following the news of Kobe Bryant’s death.
Hawks 152, Wizards 133 — At Atlanta: Trae Young had 45 points and 14 assists in an emotional game for the first-time All-Star, helping Atlanta beat Washington.
Raptors 110, Spurs 106 — At San Antonio: Pascal Siakam scored 35 points to lead Toronto past San Antonio. The teams each dribbled out the 24-second shot clock in remembrance of the No. 24 worn by Kobe Bryant, the former NBA great killed in a helicopter crash at age 41.
Clippers 112, Magic 97 — At Orlando, Fla.: Kawhi Leonard scored 15 of his 31 points in a big third quarter and Los Angeles beat Orlando.
Nuggets 117, Rockets 110 — At Denver: Nikola Jokic had 24 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his ninth triple-double of the season and Jerami Grant scored a season-high 25 points in Denver’s victory over Houston.
Grizzlies 114, Suns 109 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Ja Morant scored 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter to help Memphis hold off Phoenix.