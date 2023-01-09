Payton Sandfort more than doubled his season average with 22 points, Filip Rebraca had a double-double and Iowa ended Rutgers’ five-game winning streak with a 76-65 victory on Sunday in Piscataway, N.J.
Sandfort, who was 4 of 28 from the field, including 1 of 14 from 3-point range, in the first four Big Ten Conference games, lit up the Scarlet Knights, particularly in the second half.
The sophomore guard was 6-of-8 shooting, 4 of 5 behind the arc, and 6 of 7 from the foul line. He scored 14 points, going 3 of 3 from distance, after intermission. He had been averaging 8.3 points, but just 3.3 in league.
The Hawkeyes stretched a 42-30 halftime lead to 54-36 when Kris Murray hit a 3-pointer at the 15:41 mark. Shortly after that Rutgers reeled off 12 straight points. Sandfort then scored the next 11 Iowa points, the first nine on 3-pointers, and a Connor McCaffery 3 made it 69-57 with 4:01 to play.
Rutgers got back within 71-65 and had the ball with under a minute left but couldn’t connect while Iowa made 5 of 7 free throws.
Murray had 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting with three 3s and Rebraca had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Iowa (10-6, 2-), which was coming off a win over No. 15 Indiana after losing three straight.
The Hawkeyes were 7 of 14 on 3-pointers in the second half while going 2 of 11 inside the arc.
Cam Spencer had 13 points for Rutgers (10-5, 3-2) and Caleb McConnell had 12. The Scarlet Knights had three wins in the last week, starting with a win at No. 1 Purdue last Monday.
Rebraca scored 12 points in the first half when Iowa shot 52% and took a 42-30 lead. The Hawkeyes scored the first eight points of the game and the last eight of the half, six by Sandfort. He was fouled on a 3-pointer and then drilled his free throw that made it a 12-point game.
Rutgers goes to Northwestern on Wednesday and Michigan is at Iowa on Thursday.
Connor McCaffery, son of Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, was helped to the locker room with 19.5 seconds to play after clipping his head on the shoulder of a Rutgers player setting a screen in the back court.
His brother, Patrick McCaffery, stepped away from the team earlier in the week to deal with anxiety.
No. 1 Purdue 76, Penn State 63 — At Philadelphia: Zach Edey scored 30 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and helped a furious 12-0 run to start the second half as Purdue rallied to defeat Penn State before a sold-out crowd at the Palestra. Fletcher Loyer scored 17 points while Braden Smith added 15 to help the Boilermakers improve to 15-1 overall.\
No. 2 Houston 72, Cincinnati 59 — At Cincinnati: Jarace Walker scored a game-high 21 points, J’Wan Roberts added 14 points and 11 rebounds and Houston extended its winning streak to seven. Cincinnati guard Landers Nolley II knocked down his first four shots — all from 3-point range — to keep the Bearcats (11-6, 2-2 American Athletic Conference) within striking distance but didn’t score again the rest of the way.
Northwestern 84, No. 15 Indiana 83 — At Bloomington, Ind.: Boo Buie scored 26 points and Northwestern earned its second road victory against a ranked opponent this season. The Wildcats (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten), who knocked off then-No. 20 Michigan State 70-63 on Dec. 4, have won seven of eight games. The Hoosiers (10-5, 1-3) have lost four of six.
Maryland 80, No. 24 Ohio State 73 — At College Park, Md.: Jahmir Young scored 30 points, and Maryland opened the second half with an 18-2 run en route to beating Ohio State. The Terrapins (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) rebounded from double-digit losses to Michigan and Rutgers, picking off a ranked opponent with a solid defensive effort. Ohio State (10-5, 2-2) missed its first seven field-goal attempts of the second half in the game’s decisive stretch.
Women
No. 17 Oklahoma 82, No. 11 Iowa State 79 — At Norman, Okla.: Ana Llanusa scored 23 points, Skylar Vann hit the final go-ahead basket, and Oklahoma won in a matchup of the Big 12’s top two offenses. In a game with 25 lead changes, Oklahoma struck last. Vann scored at the basket to give the Sooners an 80-79 lead with seven seconds left.
After a timeout Ashley Joens drove baseline for Iowa State, only to be met by Madi Williams who blocked Joens’ layup, grabbed the rebound and called timeout to essentially seal the win. Iowa State fouled Taylor Robertson who made two free throws for a three-point lead with 1.6 seconds left. After another timeout, Iowa State’s 3-point attempt by Nyamer Diew from the top of the key came up well short.
Joens finished with 27 points and nine rebounds. She made 12-of-13 free throws. Lexi Donarski scored 20 and Diew 14 for the Cyclones (10-3, 2-1).
