Iowa Rutgers Basketball
Iowa’s Payton Sandfort (20) reacts Sunday after making a 3-point basket in the second half of a Big Ten Conference basketball game against Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. Sandfort scored 22 points in a 76-65 victory.

 Frank Franklin II

Payton Sandfort more than doubled his season average with 22 points, Filip Rebraca had a double-double and Iowa ended Rutgers’ five-game winning streak with a 76-65 victory on Sunday in Piscataway, N.J.

Sandfort, who was 4 of 28 from the field, including 1 of 14 from 3-point range, in the first four Big Ten Conference games, lit up the Scarlet Knights, particularly in the second half.

