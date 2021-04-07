AMES, Iowa — Iowa State men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has announced his complete support staff. Otzelberger has named Nate Schmidt as the Cyclones’ recruiting and player development coordinator, Pete Link as the head strength and conditioning coordinator and Blake Wetherington as the recruiting and scouting coordinator. Julie Voss also returns for her 44th year as the administrative specialist for men’s basketball. Link, a Farley, Iowa, native, returns to Iowa State to serve as Otzelberger’s head strength and conditioning coordinator after spending last season in the same role at UNLV. Prior to his time in Las Vegas, Link was the Iowa State men’s strength and conditioning coach from 2016-20, the women’s basketball strength and conditioning coach from 2012-16 and assistant director of strength and conditioning for Olympic sports from 2008-12. “Pete’s work ethic, expertise and ability to connect with student-athletes will impact our program immediately,” Otzelberger said. In his previous role with the ISU men’s basketball program, Link helped the Cyclones win 72 games and a pair of Big 12 Tournament titles. He assisted in the development of NBA lottery pick Tyrese Haliburton and future professionals Monte Morris, Naz Mitrou-Long, Deonte Burton, Matt Thomas, Marial Shayok and Talen Horton-Tucker, among others.
Hawkeyes’ Garza claims Wooden Award
LOS ANGELES — Luka Garza of Iowa has won the John R. Wooden Award as the nation’s top men’s college basketball player. The award presented by the Los Angeles Athletic Club was announced Tuesday on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.” It was Garza’s fourth player-of-the-year award. He collected honors from The Associated Press as well as trophies named for Oscar Robertson and Lute Olson. FOOTBALL
Rodgers gets surprise during ‘Jeopardy!’
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers got quite the surprise in his first episode as a guest host of “Jeopardy!” Contestant Scott Shewfelt was stumped on the final question of the episode that aired Monday. He decided to reply by referencing a controversial Packers strategic decision in last season’s NFC championship game as he wrote, “Who wanted to kick that field goal?” The Packers trailed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-23, and had fourth-and-goal at the 8-yard line with just over two minutes when they opted to kick a field goal rather than going for the touchdown. Mason Crosby made the field goal, but the Bucs took the kickoff and maintained possession the rest of the way to win, 31-26. When Shewfelt’s question appeared on the screen, Rodgers paused before saying, “That is a great question. It should be correct, but unfortunately for this game today, it’s incorrect.” BASEBALL
MLB officially moves All-Star Game to Denver
DENVER — The All-Star Game will be played at hitter-friendly Coors Field. Major League Baseball officially announced the new venue Tuesday after pulling the Midsummer Classic from Atlanta over objections to extensive changes to Georgia’s voting laws. Coors Field last hosted the All-Star Game in 1998. The game will be July 13.
Braves acquire Arcia from Brewers
MILWAUKEE — The Atlanta Braves have acquired infielder Orlando Arcia from the Milwaukee Brewers for right-handed pitchers Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel. Arcia had been the Brewers’ starting shortstop from 2018-20, but was expected to split time between shortstop and third base this year in more of a utility role. This move clears the way for Luis Urías to take over as the Brewers’ everyday shortstop.
Rangers send Odor to Yankees
NEW YORK — Infielder Rougned Odor was traded Tuesday from the Texas Rangers to the New York Yankees for minor league outfielders Antonio Cabello and Josh Stowers. The 27-year-old Odor did not make the Rangers’ opening day roster and was designated for assignment on April 1.
Rays CF Kiermaier placed on 10-day IL
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have placed center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list with a left quadriceps strain. The defensive whiz experienced tightness in his leg Monday night before being removed from the lineup during an 11-2 loss to the Red Sox. Infielder Kevin Padlo was recalled from the taxi squad to replace Kiermaier. OLYMPICS
Organizers postpone water polo test event
TOKYO — Tokyo Olympic organizers on Tuesday postponed a water polo test event set for this weekend and said it might be rescheduled for May or June. Reports in Japan say technical officials were unable to go to Japan because of strict procedures to enter the country. The news comes less than four months before the opening of the postponed Olympics.
