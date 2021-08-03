The Chicago Blackhawks are pledging to release the findings of an independent investigation into allegations that a then-assistant coach sexually assaulted two players in 2010. President of hockey operations and general manager Stan Bowman confirmed Monday that CEO Danny Wirtz informed Blackhawks employees in a memo that the team will share the results of former federal prosecutor Reid Schar’s investigation and implement changes to address any shortcomings. According to TSN, Bowman and other team executives were in a meeting about the allegations against Brad Aldrich in 2010 but nothing was reported at the time to the NHL or the police. He and coach Joel Quenneville, who was reportedly not at that meeting, have each said they will cooperate. BASEBALL MILWAUKEE — Reliever John Axford’s comeback attempt is taking a detour from Toronto to Milwaukee, where the veteran right-hander started his major league career and had his greatest success. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns announced Monday the team had acquired the 38-year-old Axford from the Blue Jays for cash considerations. Axford hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2018 and began this season as a studio analyst on the Blue Jays’ television broadcast crew. After pitching for Canada in an Olympic qualifier, Axford signed a minor league contract with the Blue Jays on June 24.
Hader on COVID-19 list after positive test
MILWAUKEE — All-Star closer Josh Hader has joined the growing collection of Milwaukee Brewers on the COVID-19 injured list. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Hader reported contact with someone experiencing “COVID-like symptoms.” “So we tested him, and it came back positive,” Counsell said. The Pirates were also facing virus-related issues. Pittsburgh placed pitcher Chad Kuhl on the COVID-19 list after a positive test and recalled pitcher Shea Spitzbarth from Triple-A Indianapolis. The positive tests mean Hader and Kuhl must sit out 10 days. FOOTBALL WESTFIELD, Ind. — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to miss five to 12 weeks because a broken left foot, coach Frank Reich said Monday. He was to have surgery Monday to remove a piece of bone, coach Frank Reich said. Doctors determined Wentz had broken the foot years ago, probably in high school. Part of the bone came loose during practice last Thursday. Wentz hasn’t practiced since and instead has been making the rounds with doctors. Reich said the Colts will have a better timetable about two weeks into Wentz’s rehab. Reich made the announcement following his return to the practice field after missing all of last week’s workouts because of a positive COVID-19 test. PHILADELPHIA — Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is out indefinitely with a knee sprain. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner was listed as week-to-week on Monday’s injury report, so his status for Philadelphia’s preseason opener against Pittsburgh on Aug. 12 is uncertain. The Eagles moved up two spots in the first round to select Smith with the No. 10 overall pick. Smith had 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior at Alabama, becoming the first receiver to win the Heisman in 29 years. BEREA, Ohio — Nick Chubb signed a three-year, $36.6 million contract extension Monday with the Cleveland Browns, an indication of the team’s regard for his skills as an elite running back and his quiet, unassuming leadership. EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have added depth to the running game in case star Saquon Barkley isn’t ready for the start of the regular season coming off a major knee injury. The Giants on Monday announced the re-signing of Alfred Morris. The 10-year veteran played nine games for coach Joe Judge last season and finished second on the team in rushing with 238 yards. TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama coach Nick Saban will make $11.5 million in the final year under a new eight-year contract that’s worth at least $84.8 million. The university released details Monday of Saban’s previously announced deal, after the board of trustees’ compensation committee formally approved it. Saban, who has won a record seven national championships, is set to make $8.7 million this year with annual raises of $400,000. That includes a $275,000 base salary and $8.425 million in personal service, or talent, fees. Saban, who turns 70 on Oct. 31, also can receive an $800,000 completion bonus each Feb. 28 through 2026 totaling up to $4 million. His pay, not counting bonuses, in 2028-29 would be $11.5 million.
