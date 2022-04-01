SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Having coach Shaheen Holloway get the head coaching job at Seton Hall wasn’t a surprise at all.
The Pirates’ career assists leader and star of the college coaching scene after taking Cinderella Saint Peter’s to the Elite Eight, was the only person athletic director Bryan Felt considered after Kevin Willard left for the Maryland job 10 days ago.
If there was a surprise Thursday as Holloway was introduced in a tiny Walsh Gymnasium crowd of about 1,000 people, the 15 players from his uplifting Saint Peter’s team were in the audience to applaud him.
“It says a lot about Shaheen,” Felt said of the Peacocks being there to celebrate their former coach. “It says a lot about him. It says a lot. What he pours in, he gets back.”
This marked the second time Felt has hired Holloway. He was the Saint Peter’s athletic director when Holloway was hired in 2018. Felt took the Seton Hall job in 2019 and hired Holloway again on Wednesday.
The Peacocks of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference became the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight. Their run to the Final Four was stopped on Sunday in a 69-49 loss to North Carolina.
Purdue’s Jaden Ivey to enter NBA draft
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue’s Jaden Ivey has entered his name in the NBA draft, forfeiting his final two seasons of college eligibility.
Ivey averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game and was named to The Associated Press All-America second team. He joined Duke’s Paolo Banchero as the only players this season with 600 points, 175 rebounds, 100 assists, 30 steals and 20 blocked shots. Ivey is the fourth Big Ten player in 30 years to achieve those marks.
South Carolina’s Boston wins AP POY
MINNEAPOLIS — Aliyah Boston has dominated women’s college basketball on both ends of the court this season.
The junior forward helped South Carolina go wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the country, putting up an SEC-record 27 consecutive double-doubles, and she has helped put the Gamecocks two wins away from the program’s second national championship.
Boston was honored as The Associated Press women’s basketball player of the year on Thursday. She is the second player from South Carolina to be recognized with the award.
LSU’s Kim Mulkey wins AP Coach of the Year
MINNEAPOLIS — Kim Mulkey knew she had a rebuilding project when she took over as coach of LSU this season.
The longtime Baylor coach quickly was able to orchestrate an incredible turnaround for the Tigers, who won 26 games — 17 more than last season.
Mulkey was honored Thursday as The Associated Press women’s basketball Coach of the Year, the third time she has won the award. Geno Auriemma and Muffet McGraw are the only other coaches to have accomplished the feat.
FOOTBALL
Wagner agrees to 5-year deal with Rams
LOS ANGELES — Linebacker Bobby Wagner agreed to a five-year deal Thursday to join his hometown Los Angeles Rams. The Super Bowl champions outmaneuvered several suitors for Wagner, one of the NFL’s top inside linebackers after his decade with the Seattle Seahawks. ESPN reported Wagner’s deal contains $50 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $65 million.
BASEBALL
Darvish gets 2nd straight opening day nod
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Yu Darvish will make his second straight opening day start for the San Diego Padres when they open their season on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 7.
New manager Bob Melvin made the decision to go with the right-hander, who was 8-11 last season with a 4.22 ERA. His late-season fade in 2021 mirrored the rest of the Padres, who spent a lot of money during the offseason, started the season with high hopes but ended with a disappointing 79-83 record.
Royals pick up Matheny’s 2023 option
The Kansas City Royals exercised their club option on Mike Matheny for the 2023 season on Thursday, eliminating any uncertainty over whether their manager will remain with the club after the coming season.
Matheny is entering his third season with the Royals, which includes the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season and his first 162-game run as the manager last season. He is 100-122 with Kansas City and 691-596 overall, which includes seven seasons as the manager of the cross-state St. Louis Cardinals.
GOLF
Knox leads Hojgaard by 1 at Texas Open
SAN ANTONIO — Russell Knox recorded four straight birdies on the back nine and fired a 7-under 65 on Thursday for a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Valero Texas Open. Knox closed out his round with a seven-foot putt to save par at the par-5 18th at TPC San Antonio, and was one shot ahead of Rasmus Hojgaard.