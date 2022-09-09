LONDON — Several sporting events in Britain were called off as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 on Thursday.

Organizers of the BMW PGA Championship golf event reacted to the announcement of the queen’s death by immediately suspending play, with many players still out on the course at Wentworth. The course and practice facilities will be closed Friday.

The Associated Press

