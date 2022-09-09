LONDON — Several sporting events in Britain were called off as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 on Thursday.
Organizers of the BMW PGA Championship golf event reacted to the announcement of the queen’s death by immediately suspending play, with many players still out on the course at Wentworth. The course and practice facilities will be closed Friday.
The England and Wales Cricket Board said Friday’s play in the second test between England and South Africa at the Oval would not take place.
Horse racing meetings in Britain were suspended on Thursday night and Friday, with the governing body wanting to “remember her extraordinary life and contribution to our sport and our nation.”
Domestic rugby matches in England and Scotland were called off on Thursday and games will not be played over the weekend, either.
Organizers of cycling’s Tour of Britain declared the race over after canceling Friday’s stage as well as two more over the weekend. Gonzalo Serrano, who led after Thursday’s stage, was named the winner.
The Premier League paid its respects to the royal family, saying it was “deeply saddened” to hear of the queen’s death. It didn’t immediately say whether games would go ahead this weekend.
BASEBALL
Hobbled Yanks place DJ LeMahieu on IL
NEW YORK — The injury-riddled New York Yankees placed infielder DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day injured list Thursday with inflammation of his right second toe.
LeMahieu had been dealing with the injury for several weeks but managed to play through the discomfort until recently, missing the first three games of New York’s series against Minnesota.
MLB to announce pitch clocks, shift limits
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is set to announce a pitch clock and limits on defensive shifts next season in an effort to shorten games and increase offense.
The sport’s 11-man competition committee is set to adopt the rules changes Friday, mandating a clock that will count down 15 seconds with no runners on base and 20 seconds with runners. The MLB clock will be slightly longer than the version experimented with in the minor leagues this season: 14 seconds with the bases empty and 19 seconds with runners on at Triple-A, and 14/18 at lower levels.
FOOTBALL
49ers’ Kittle misses 2nd straight practice
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle missed his second straight practice with a groin injury, leaving his status for the season opener against the Chicago Bears in doubt.
Kittle injured the groin in a light practice on Monday and has not been able to get back on the field for the first two major practices ahead of Sunday’s opener at Chicago.
Saints’ McCoy agrees to 5-year extension
METAIRIE, La. — New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy has agreed to a contract extension and a person familiar with the terms said it spans five years and is worth up to about $63.8 million.
McCoy’s representatives at APEX Sports Group announced that McCoy had reached a “long-term” extension in a social media post on Thursday. A person familiar with contract terms provided them to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because those have not been announced.
Chiefs’ Clark pleads no contest to gun charges
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark pleaded no contest in Los Angeles on Thursday to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon and was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.
Clark is due back in court early next year, when he will need to show proof that he completed his sentence.
BASKETBALL
Cole lifts U.S. by Puerto Rico in AmeriCup
RECIFE, Brazil — Norris Cole made sure that USA Basketball will play for a medal at AmeriCup.
Cole — a two-time NBA champion with the Miami Heat — scored a game-high 20 points, capping it off by making the game-winning runner with 1.4 seconds remaining, and the U.S. rallied past Puerto Rico 85-84 in an AmeriCup quarterfinal game Thursday.
BOXING
Adrian Peterson set to box Le’Veon Bell
Adrian Peterson still wants to play in the NFL after he fights Le’Veon Bell in the boxing ring.
A four-time All-Pro running back, Peterson is taking on the two-time All-Pro back Bell on Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It’ll be the first boxing match for the former NFL stars.
