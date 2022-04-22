DETROIT — Thirteen sexual assault victims of Larry Nassar are seeking $10 million each from the FBI, claiming a bungled investigation by agents led to more abuse by the sports doctor, lawyers said Thursday.
It’s an effort to make the government responsible for assaults that occurred after July 2015. The Justice Department’s inspector general concluded that the FBI made fundamental errors when it became aware of allegations against Nassar that year.
Nassar was a Michigan State University sports doctor as well as a doctor at USA Gymnastics. He is serving decades in prison for assaulting female athletes, including medal-winning Olympic gymnasts.
Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics told local FBI agents in 2015 that three gymnasts said they were assaulted by Nassar. But the FBI did not open a formal investigation or inform federal or state authorities in Michigan, according to the inspector general’s report. Los Angeles FBI agents in 2016 began a sexual tourism investigation against Nassar and interviewed several victims but also didn’t alert Michigan authorities, the inspector general said.
“No one should have been assaulted after the summer of 2015 because the FBI should have done its job,” said Grace French, founder of a group called The Army of Survivors. “To know that the FBI could have helped to avoid this trauma disgusts me.”
FOOTBALL
DALLAS — A 25-year-old Texas woman who sued Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, alleging he is her biological father, has dropped her lawsuit.
Alexandra Davis said in court papers filed Wednesday that she now wants genetic testing to verify her claim. Jones’ attorneys had asked in court filings that the suit be dismissed but did not address the paternity claim.
Former AFL Player of the Year Daryle Lamonica died Thursday morning at age 80 from natural causes.
Lamonica was a star with the Oakland Raiders starting in the late 1960s and led the franchise to its first Super Bowl appearance in 1967. Lamonica was a two-time All-Pro and holds the Raiders single-season record with 34 TD passes in 1969.
BASEBALL
WEATHERFORD, Texas — The North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference has handed out a long list of suspensions after a pitcher leveled a batter after giving up a home run.
Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward was suspended four games for the tackle. North Central Texas College hitter Josh Phillips was suspended two games because he was ejected for taunting. Online video showed Phillips rounding third and Woodward charging off the mound and smashing into him. Players from both teams charged onto the field. Weatherford officials have said Woodward could be expelled for his hit.
NEW YORK — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave has been extended through April 29 by Major League Baseball and the players’ association. A person familiar with the proceedings says the decision on the extension, the 13th since the original announcement of a one-week leave, was made Thursday. Bauer was first placed on seven days’ paid leave last July 2 under the joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy of MLB and the union.
BOSTON — Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora tested positive for COVID-19 and did not manage the series finale against Toronto on Thursday and will not travel for a weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Red Sox say Cora, who is vaccinated and boosted, is suffering from mild symptoms.
BASKETBALL
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State head men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger added Virginia Commonwealth University transfer Hason Ward on Thursday.
Ward is a 6-9 forward from St. Thomas, Barbados, who played for the Rams the last three seasons. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. In 79 career games with VCU, Ward made 35 starts. He averaged 5.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks, while also averaging 0.7 assists and 0.6 steals per game.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga stars Chet Holmgren and Andrew Nembhard have announced they will enter the NBA draft. Holmgren is expected to be a top five pick, while Nembhard is projected as a likely second-rounder.
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe will enter the NBA draft and be evaluated while maintaining his collegiate eligibility after not playing last season with the Wildcats. Several NBA mock drafts have projected the 6-foot-6 Sharpe as a possible top-10 selection.