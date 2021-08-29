DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Justin Haley was content to sit back and help one of his Kaulig Racing teammates win at Daytona International Speedway.
He wasn’t going to get greedy. He wasn’t going to be selfish. He wasn’t going to victory lane.
Then he got a massive, out-of-nowhere push from Daniel Hemric, a bumper-bending shot that sent his No. 11 Chevrolet zipping around the outside lane at Daytona and past teammates AJ Allmendinger and Jeb Burton.
Haley was so unprepared for the ending that he broke down in tears after crossing the finish line first in the Xfinity Series race.
“It’s really cool to race your teammates to the line like that,” said Haley, who added that he needed a boost after missing a race because of COVID-19. “It’s definitely been a really tough season for the 11.”
BASEBALL
Cubs place Bote on 10-day injured list
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs placed infielder David Bote on the 10-day injured list Saturday after he sprained his right ankle when he stepped on a ball during batting practice.
Bote got hurt before Friday’s 17-13 loss to the White Sox. The ball was obscured by some white lettering in foul territory at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Indians send Karinchak to minors
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians sent reliever James Karnichak to Triple-A Columbus after the struggling right-hander failed to retire a batter in Friday night’s loss to Boston.
The move was announced before Saturday’s game against the Red Sox. First baseman Bobby Bradley, who had been out with a sore knee, was activated from the 10-day injured list.
BASKETBALL
All NBA referees to be vaccinated
NBA referees will all be vaccinated against the coronavirus this season. The NBA announced Saturday that it has struck a deal with the National Basketball Referees Association on that requirement. Part of the referees’ agreement with the NBA also says that those working games will receive booster shots once they become recommended.
The NBRA voting on the issue took place earlier this week.
Grizzlies waive Rondo after trade
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies waived veteran guard Rajon Rondo. The Grizzlies announced the move Saturday after acquiring Rondo on Aug. 16 in a deal that sent guard Eric Bledsoe to the Los Angeles Clippers for Rondo, Patrick Beverly and center Daniel Oturu. Memphis traded Beverly to Minnesota on Wednesday.
FOOTBALL
Jaguars trade QB Minshew to Eagles
The Jacksonville Jaguars traded backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to Philadelphia on Saturday for a conditional draft pick in 2022. The Jaguars received a sixth-round pick that would become a fifth-rounder if Minshew plays 50% of snaps in three games.
Bucs add Suh to growing COVID list
TAMPA, Fla. — The Bucs confirmed Saturday that defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh has been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, becoming the fourth player this week placed on the list. Suh, who was set to start Saturday night’s preseason game in Houston, joins kicker Ryan Succop and reserve offensive linemen Earl Watford and Nick Leverett on the list.
HOCKEY
Knight, U.S. women rout Japan
CALGARY, Alberta — Hilary Knight had two goals and an assist to break Cammi Granato’s U.S. points record in women’s world hockey championship play, helping the Americans beat Japan 10-2 on Saturday in the quarterfinals.
Knight tied Granato at 78 points with a goal in the first and broke the mark with an assist in the second before adding a goal in the third. The eight-time world champion is third overall behind former Canadian stars Hayley Wickenheiser (86) and Jayna Hefford (83).
GOLF
DeChambeau, Cantlay tied atop BMW
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — From back-to-back eagles to back-to-back shots in the water, Bryson DeChambeau had a little bit of everything Saturday in the BMW Championship, a wild ride at Caves Valley that ended with him tied for the lead with Patrick Cantlay.
Cantlay didn’t drop a shot until a tee shot into deep rough on the 18th that led to bogey and a 66.
Crocker shares lead in Europe after 64
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland — American Sean Crocker shot a 6-under 64 to move up and share the lead after the third round of the European Masters on Saturday. Crocker had six birdies and an eagle-3 at the 14th to finish on 10-under alongside Renato Paratore. They led by one stroke at Crans-sur-Sierre club.