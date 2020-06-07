Early July is the best case scenario for a return to Northwoods League baseball inside Riverfront Stadium.
Leadership within the Waterloo Bucks organization has been diligently working on a COVID-19 readiness plan. Early this week, general manager Dan Corbin will have an opportunity to let the league know if Waterloo is going to be ready to start in early July.
The Northwoods League is a summer wooden bat league for college underclassmen. It attracts NCAA Division I talent from around the country.
“We have presented proposals to the City of Waterloo to reopen the stadium which includes safety measures for the ballpark, and then looking at logistics and trying to figure out how to safely bring in players from all over the U.S.,” Corbin said. “Right now we’re just going through some different models and plans on how we can make everything as safe as possible.”
City leadership in dialogue with the Bucks front office includes Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson, the Waterloo Leisure Services Commission and members of the public health department.
A rotating pod of three Northwoods League teams based in North Dakota is tentatively scheduled to begin play on June 15 as part of a contingency plan. The league has previously announced plans to continue to play in pods within close geographic sub-regions in order to minimize travel costs and safety concerns.
This 22-team collegiate wood bat league operates in seven different states. Approval from local government officials will also be needed in order to resume play.
“We won’t know for sure until early next week, if we get the go-ahead, who our opponents might be and how they might break it out,” Corbin said. “If we do everything on our end perfectly, we still need an opponent.
“In my mind, it doesn’t make sense for us to have to play Traverse City (Michigan) for 30 games back and forth. There are some logistical issues in terms of budget, bus bill. In a perfect world we’d prefer to play La Crosse, Mankato and Rochester in a little pod. The further out, the harder it gets, especially with limited capacity and some limitations on the profitability of what you can do at the ballpark during home games.”
In order to report to Waterloo, players will first have to test negative for COVID-19. They’ll self-isolate prior to receiving the test result and then immediately travel to Waterloo. Host families will be surveyed in order to ensure they’re not experiencing any symptoms.
Once players arrive, they’ll have their temperatures checked on a daily basis. Opposing players and umpires will also have their temperature checked.
Safety precautions will be in place for fans, as well.
It will be encouraged that tickets are purchased online in order to limit lines outside the ballpark. Inside Riverfront Stadium, aisle seats and alternating rows will be blocked off in order to increase social distancing.
Safety guidelines will also be in place from the concession stand to the restroom. Certain areas inside the stadium such as the Kids Zone and wiffle ball field will be closed.
The Bucks plan to hold a job fair once they receive clearance to start a season. They’ll be hiring for all positions including concessions, cleaning crew, ushers and camera operators.
“I don’t foresee too many issues with staffing for the 2020 season,” Corbin said.
Ultimately, a safe return to play has the potential to provide the community with another source of entertainment.
“I think it would be a great opportunity for the Cedar Valley,” Corbin said. “It would help bring a sense of normalcy back that I think people have been missing for two to three months.
“At the same time, the ballpark won’t look the same. It won’t be exactly the same. There will still be some social distancing policies, but just to have that sense of normalcy that we can provide to our great fans in the Cedar Valley, I think that’s a big step. We look forward to that day.”