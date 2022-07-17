BASEBALL
Dusty Rogers tryouts — The Dusty Rogers Baseball/Softball Academy will be hosting tryouts for the 2022-23 season in July and August.
On July 19 and 21, tryouts for 8u-13u baseball and 10u-14u softball will take place. Meanwhile, tryout sessions will take place for 14u-18u baseball and 16u-18u softball teams. All tryouts will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Dubuque Sports Complex, 12614 Nightengale Lane in Dubuque.
Sessions are slated to take place outdoors, but in the event of inclement weather, tryouts will be held indoors. Register to attend a tryout session by visiting dustyrogersbaseball.com/tryouts.
BASKETBALL
Loras skills camps — The Loras College men’s basketball program will host a skills camp for boys in Pre-K through 8th grade and for girls in Pre-K through 2nd grade on Aug. 1-4 on Lillis Court in the Athletic & Wellness Center and Graber Sports Complex. Cost is $139 per camper. For more information or to register, visit www.mensbasketball.duhawkcamps.com.
Loras girls camp — The Loras College women’s basketball program will host a skills camp for girls entering grades 3-8 on Aug. 8-11 on Lillis Court in the Athletic & Wellness Center. Cost is $129 per camper. For more information or to register, visit www.lorasgirlsbasketballcamp.com.
Clarke summer events — The Clarke University women’s basketball program will host two youth camps this summer. The Clarke Youth Basketball Camp for girls in grades 3-8 takes place July 25-27 from 8 a.m. to noon and costs $50 per camper. The Clarke Youth Basketball Camp for boys in grades 3-8 will take place on July 25-27 from 1-5 p.m. and costs $50 per camper. For more information, visit clarkepride.com/camps or contact adam.hocking@clarke.edu or 815-821-3674.
Hoops for Awareness — Patrick McCaffery, Noah Carter and Jake Hilmer will be among the featured players participating in the Hoops for Awareness event on Sunday, Aug. 14 at Clarke University’s Kehl Center. The event raises money for mental health and suicide prevention and includes a 5-on-5 game, dunk contest and 3-point contest. Music, food, and pictures and autographs with players will be available.
For more information or sponsorship opportunities, contact former Wahlert standout Jacob Schockemoehl at primeschock2@gmail.com.
CYCLING
Inaugural Alzheimer’s race/fun ride — The inaugural Alzheimer’s 25-mile bike race/fun ride will take place the morning of Saturday, Aug. 20. The event starts at Heritage Trail Pond, Highway 52 and follows an out-and-back course. Early registration before Aug. 1 is $40 and after Aug. 1 is $50. The field will be limited to 25 participants. For more information or a registration form, contact Terry Willenborg at 563-451-7332 or via email at whitesoxrunner@aol.com.
Register online at GetMeRegistered.com or Alzheimers5k.com.
FOOTBALL
Youth Football and Cheer Registration — The Dubuque Youth Football & Cheer online registration is open. The season will run from August (first practice) through October (last game) for grades 1-6. The 7th and 8th grade season will run from July (first practice) through late August/early September (last game). Flag football is for grades 1-2. Tackle football is for grades 3-8. Cheer is grades 1-8. For more information, email dbqyouthfootballcheer@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/DubuqueYouthFootballAndCheer.
GOLF
Bunker Hill Womens’ Invitational — The Bunker Hill Womens’ Golf Association Invitational will take place Thursday, Aug. 4. Registration, coffee and rolls will be offered at 7:30 p.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. and lunch and prizes after golf.
The entry fee of $50 per person includes coffee, rolls, golf, cart, lunch and prizes. Fee must accompany registration and be received by July 28. For more information, call Bunker Hill at (563) 589-4261.
Hospice of Dubuque outing — Hospice of Dubuque will hold its Big Duffer Hospice Golf Outing on July 16 at Lacoma Golf Club in East Dubuque, Ill. The event includes 9-hole and 18-hole options. Both options include a delicious steak dinner, golf cart, and green fees. Teams consist of four players each. Organizers are also seeking donations from business partners to include as raffle prizes or silent auction items. Proceeds from the event benefit Hospice of Dubuque. For more information visit hospiceofdubuque.org.
Dyersville Couples Two-ball Tournament — Tee times are being taken for the 46th annual Dyersville Couples Two-ball Tournament the weekend of Aug. 27-28 at the Dyersville Country Club. Contact Bec Willenborg at 563-875-8171 or Ric Willenborg at 563-885-8815 or both at 563-875-8784 for more information.
MIRACLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Dubuque summer lineup set — The Miracle League of Dubuque Baseball League serves children and adults who suffer from any physical or mental disabilities, which causes them to be excluded, whether intentionally or not, from conventional baseball leagues.
The facility will host open-field play, a supervised drop-in program, from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning in June and running through Aug. 18. The program is free and registration is not required.
The fall league will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 and run through Oct. 15. Registration will be required. To register a player or for buddy/volunteer opportunities, visit www.cityofdubuque.org. Email jbeau@cityofdubuque.org for more information.
RUNNING
John Penning 5K — The sixth annual John Penning 5K cross country fun run will take place July 23 on the Dubuque Community cross country course at the Dubuque Soccer Complex. The event, which begins at 7:30 a.m., serves as a fund-raiser for the Hempstead girls cross country program and honors long-time teacher and coach John Penning. There is only same-day registration of $10, and runners are asked to time themselves on the 5K course. For more information, contact coach Sharon Klein at shaklein@dbqschools.org or 563-599-0999.
Alzheimer’s run — The 10th annual Alzheimer’s 5K, half-marathon and three-person team half-marathon will take place the morning of Saturday, Aug. 20. The races start at Heritage Trail Pond, Highway 52 and follow an out-and-back course. Early registration before Aug. 1 is $25 for the 5K and $45 for the half-marathon, which includes a T-shirt. Registration after Aug. 1 is $30 for the 5K and $50 for the half-marathon with no T-shirt guaranteed.
For more info, contact Terry Willenborg at 563-451-7332 or via email at whitesoxrunner@aol.com. Register online at GetMeRegistered.com or Alzheimers5k.com.
MVRA Benefit Classic — The 44th annual Dubuque Benefit Classic half-marathon and 5K will take place at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The race will start and end again at the Mystique Community Ice Center. Cost is $45 ($40 for MVRA members) for the 5K and $65 ($55 for MVRA members) for the half-marathon.
The race will run into Eagle Point Park from the front entrance at mile 3, then it’s all downhill or flat from there. The route will still highlight some of Dubuque prettiest areas such as the river walk, Eagle Point Park and the Bee Branch Creek Greenway. For more information or to register, visit www.mvradubuque.com. Mail-in registrations are due Sept 12, and online registration will be open until noon on Sept. 16.
SOFTBALL
VOLLEYBALL
DBQ Insanity Tryouts — DBQ Insanity is holding tryouts at the Peosta Community Centre in the first week of August for teams in the 11/12U, 13U/14U, 15U and 16U/17U divisions. Interested players must show proof of a current USA volleyball membership. All current memberships (2022 season) are valid through Aug 31. Players should check in 15 minutes prior to the start time. Players must try out in their age division and must attend at least one tryout session. No special or private tryouts will be offered. Please refer to www.iavbreg.org for membership and age division requirements.
For more information, contact Lori at (281) 414-3817 or email: dbqinsanityvolleyball@gmail.com
WRESTLING
University of Dubuque Camps/Clinics — The University of Dubuque will host clinics on Tuesday, July 26; and Tuesday, Aug. 16. Clinics will feature former NCAA Champions and All-Americans. All sessions are from 5:30-7 p.m. and cost $20. They are open to all 2nd-12th graders.
UD will host summer technique camps for 7th-12th graders on June 20-22 and July 25-28. Register online @ https://www.udwrestlingcamps.com/index.cfm
