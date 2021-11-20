LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears’ defense took a huge hit Friday when coach Matt Nagy announced outside linebacker Khalil Mack would go on season-ending injured reserve due to a foot injury. Mack will have surgery next week, but Nagy did not specify the nature of the foot injury. Mack’s season ends with six sacks. Mack’s injury has been a problem since the Bears played Cleveland in Week 3, but he tried to play through it until going to the sidelines for the Oct. 31 game against San Francisco, and hasn’t returned. “I know with him, it’s been the last several weeks trying to get right,” Nagy said. “And I think we did everything as far as trying to attack it the right way with him. “I know he’s put a lot of time and energy in trying to get back and see where things are at. This is where we’re at.” Mack played through the injury against the Raiders, the Packers and then Oct. 24 against Tampa Bay. The Bears elevated outside linebacker Cassius Marsh from the practice squad and announced they signed veteran outside linebacker Bruce Irvin to their practice squad.
Chiefs to pay expenses for girl hurt in crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will pay for ongoing medical treatment and other expenses for a young girl who was seriously injured when a vehicle she was in was struck by a car driven by former assistant coach Britt Reid. The agreement between the Chiefs and the family of Ariel Young will provide her with “world-class medical care and long-term financial stability,” according to a statement Friday from the team’s legal representative and the family’s attorney, Tom Porto.
Packers’ Rodgers returns to practice
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to practice on a limited basis Friday after missing the last two days due to a toe injury as he prepares for Sunday’s game at Minnesota. Rodgers didn’t have a designation on the Packers’ injury report Friday.
Seahawks’ Carson to undergo neck surgery
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting running back Chris Carson for the rest of the season after he chose to undergo surgery on his neck. Coach Pete Carroll indicated Carson has a nerve in his neck being impacted by a vertebrae and that surgery is the best option for recovery.
Cowboys WR Cooper goes on COVID-19 list
FRISCO, Texas — Dallas receiver Amari Cooper has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and will miss the Cowboys’ game Sunday at Kansas City. The timing raises questions about Cooper’s availability for the Thanksgiving game against the Raiders.
Zac Stacy arrested at Orlando airport
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy appeared before a judge Friday morning after he was arrested at Orlando International Airport on charges he beat the mother of his infant son at her home in Oakland, Fla., last weekend. Video showing the former running back attacking the woman went viral.
Lions QB Goff misses practices, doubtful to play
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff missed a third straight practice with an oblique injury and is listed as doubtful to play against the Cleveland Browns. Tim Boyle is expected to make his first career start Sunday in Cleveland. GOLF
Gooch takes 1-shot lead at RSM Classic
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — A strong wind off the Atlantic Ocean swept over Sea Island on Friday, and it was no problem for Talor Gooch of Oklahoma as he handled the exposed Seaside course for a 5-under 65 to take a one-shot lead in the RSM Classic.
