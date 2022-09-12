NASCAR Kansas Auto Racing
Bubba Wallace (45), Ryan Blaney (12), Ross Chastain (1) and Joey Logano (22) head toward Turn 1 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

 Colin E. Braley

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Bubba Wallace won his second career NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday and denied the playoff field an automatic spot in the next round for the second straight week when he held off championship contenders Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell to win at Kansas Speedway.

Wallace, who is not among the 16 in the title hunt, got around Alex Bowman for the lead with 67 laps to go, then built a 2-second lead over a parade of playoff drivers trying to earn a win and ensure their spot in the round of eight.

