Oilers Sharks Hockey
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) battles San Jose Sharks defenseman Matt Benning for the puck during a game last month in San Jose. Benning played for the Dubuque Fighting Saints in 2012-13.

 Godofredo A. Vásquez The Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. — Bruce Cassidy’s Vegas Golden Knights lost eight of 10 games going into the All-Star break after leading the Pacific Division at the midway point of the NHL season. They’re safely in a playoff spot in the Western Conference, but they can’t keep it up.

“We’re still in a good position — that’s the way we look at it,” Cassidy said. “There’s not too many teams that can cruise home the last 30 games in this league, and we’re certainly not one of them.”

