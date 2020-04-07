DETROIT — Al Kaline, who spent his entire 22-season Hall of Fame career with the Detroit Tigers and was known affectionately as “Mr. Tiger,” died Monday. He was 85.
John Morad, a friend of Kaline’s, confirmed to The Associated Press that he died Monday at his home in Michigan. Morad, who spoke first to the Detroit Free Press, said he’d been in contact with Kaline’s son. No cause of death was given.
Kaline was the youngest player to win the American League batting title in 1955 at age 20 with a .340 batting average. The right fielder was a 15-time All-Star, won 10 Gold Gloves and was elected into the Hall of Fame in 1980 in his first year of eligibility.
The beloved No. 6 later sat behind a microphone as a Tigers broadcaster from 1976 to 2001 and was also a special assistant to the general manager.
Sources: MLB, union discuss playing all games in Arizona
NEW YORK — Putting all 30 teams in the Phoenix area and playing in empty ballparks was among the ideas discussed Monday by Major League Baseball and the players’ association.
The sides held a telephone call to talk about paths forward for a season delayed by the new coronavirus pandemic, people familiar with the discussion told The Associated Press.
Ideas are still in the early stage, and the Arizona option would have many obstacles to overcome, the people said.
Arizona’s advantage is 10 spring training ballparks plus the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chase Field all within about 50 miles.
Helton served 48 hours in jail for DUI
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former All-Star first baseman Todd Helton pleaded guilty to driving under the influence as a first offense and has served 48 hours in jail as part of his sentence.
Helton crashed his vehicle on March 18, 2019, in Knox County and required emergency medical care. No other cars were involved and no one else was hurt. Helton was given a misdemeanor citation for DUI.
Knox County assistant district attorney Sean F. McDermott confirmed Monday to The Associated Press that Helton also received unsupervised probation for 11 months, 29 days, with his license suspended for a year. Helton also had to pay a $350 fine and attend a Victim Impact Panel.
FOOTBALL
NFL plans coronavirus telethon
The NFL is planning a telethon to aid coronavirus relief efforts during the draft from April 23-25, according to two people familiar with the league’s plans.
The people told The Associated Press that the league hopes its massive reach will raise awareness and funds in battling the pandemic. Details on conducting the telethon and charities that will benefit will be released soon.
Falcons announce Gurley signing
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have announced their one-year agreement with running back Todd Gurley. The framework of the $6 million deal was completed on March 20, less than 24 hours after Gurley was released by the Los Angeles Rams. Final details of the agreement were completed on Monday, allowing the team to formally announce the deal.
BASKETBALL
Silver: No decisions before May
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is bracing for several more weeks of uncertainty about the remainder of this halted season, revealing Monday night that he does not expect the league will be able to decide anything until at least May.
“Essentially, what I’ve told my folks over the last week is that we just should just accept that, at least for the month of April, we won’t be in a position to make any decisions,” Silver said. “And I don’t think that necessarily means on May 1 we will be.”
Purdue’s Haarms to transfer
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue center Matt Haarms has entered the transfer portal and intends to play his final college season at another school, coach Matt Painter announced Monday.
The slim, 7-foot-3 Haarms was one of the Big Ten’s top defenders and played a key role during the Boilermakers’ 2019 NCAA Tournament run, when he replaced injured center Isaac Haas in the starting lineup.
Louisville’s Nwora to NBA draft
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville forward Jordan Nwora has announced on social media that he will enter the NBA draft. Nwora was selected to The Associated Press All-America third team as a junior after averaging 18 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while shooting 44% from the field.
AUTO RACING
IndyCar cancels Detroit doubleheader, adds extra race for Iowa Speedway
Roger Penske has canceled the doubleheader race at Detroit and adjusted the IndyCar schedule Monday as the series remains on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Penske told The Associated Press he had no choice but to cancel the two races at Belle Isle because Michigan is under a stay-at-home order and workers cannot begin constructing the track. Penske is the promoter of that race.
IndyCar is now tentatively scheduled to start its season June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway. To ensure a 15-race schedule, IndyCar will now run doubleheaders at Iowa Speedway, Laguna Speedway in California and return for a second race on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in October. The Iowa 300 weekend will add a Friday race on July 17, along with the previously scheduled race July 18.
SOCCER
Fox execs indicted on bribery charges
NEW YORK — A pair of former sports marketing executives of 21st Century Fox have been indicted on charges they paid bribes to soccer officials to obtain confidential bidding information during FIFA’s sale of U.S. television rights to the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.
Charges were unsealed Monday in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn against former 21st Century Fox Inc. executives Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez. They are accused of making payments to officials of the CONMEBOL, South American soccer’s governing body.