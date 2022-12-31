TAMPA, Fla. — Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert became an unexpected hero Thursday when a helicopter crashed into Hillsborough Bay in Tampa.
He and his two brothers were cruising nearby on jet skis, checking out from afar some of the sail boats at a yacht club, when they heard a “faint noise” south of Davis Island and rushed toward it.
“I just remember looking to the west and seeing it almost looked like a crew boat in the water that had broken up in about four pieces and I vaguely remember seeing like two yellow life jackets so I was like all right we gotta go check this out,” Gabbert said Friday at a news conference, local authorities standing behind him like proud parents.
The brothers arrived at the crash to find a sinking helicopter and multiple people in need of saving.
“The youngest kid had just came up and said he was pinned in there and I asked if anyone else was trapped and then I called 911, tried to remain as calm as possible,” Gabbert said.
He was able to get two of the people out of the water and onto his jet ski, while his brothers helped a third person. A fourth occupant was helped out of the water by authorities, who Gabbert said arrived in record time.
Everyone survived.
Packers’ Bakhtiari appears ready to return
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari is expected to return to action Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings after missing three games to recover from an appendectomy.
Bakhtiari practiced on a limited basis all week and wasn’t given a status on Friday’s injury report. Bakhtiari has been effective when healthy but has missed six of the Packers’ 15 games this season.
Bears OLs Jenkins, Whitehair set to play
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Quarterback Justin Fields looks like he’ll have a little more protection when the Chicago Bears visit the Detroit Lions on Sunday, with right guard Teven Jenkins and left guard Cody Whitehair expected to return from injuries.
Jenkins (neck) and Whitehair (knee) went through full practices Thursday and Friday after missing last week’s game against Buffalo.
Chiefs to be without WR Hardman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman experienced a setback in practice this week and will not play in Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, leaving his status for the remainder of the season in question.
49ers’ Samuel to miss another game
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel will miss Sunday’s game against Las Vegas, even after returning to practice for two days this week. Samuel has been sidelined since injuring his ankle and knee during a win over Tampa Bay on Dec. 11. He took part in practice on Thursday and Friday on a limited basis but isn’t quite ready to play.
Chargers’ Bosa expected to be activated
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Linebacker Joey Bosa is expected to be activated off injured reserve before the Los Angeles Chargers host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Coach Brandon Staley said on Friday that Bosa has had two good practices this week. Bosa has missed the last 12 games after tearing his right groin during the first half of a Sept. 25 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Cardinals to start Blough at QB
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals will use their fourth quarterback of the season after David Blough was named the starter for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Colt McCoy was the expected starter but has been battling concussion symptoms. Coach Kliff Kingsbury elected to go with Blough over Trace McSorley, who started the team’s 19-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas Day.
Dolphins’ Tagovailoa out with concussion
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game at New England after suffering a concussion in Miami’s Christmas Day loss to Green Bay.
Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that Tagovailoa is still in the NFL’s concussion protocol and is day to day as he focuses on his health.
Ravens QB Jackson to miss 4th straight game
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson will miss a fourth straight game for the Baltimore Ravens because of his knee injury. The Ravens on Friday ruled out Jackson for Sunday night’s game against Pittsburgh. The Ravens have already clinched a playoff spot but trail Cincinnati by a game for first place in the AFC North.
BASKETBALL
Wofford coach McAuley resigns
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Wofford men’s basketball coach Jay McAuley, who has been on leave from the program for the past four weeks, has resigned. The school announced the change Friday, a few weeks after McAuley took a leave of absence on Dec. 5. School spokesman Brent Williamson said associate coach Dwight Perry will continue as the team’s interim head coach.
