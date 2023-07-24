NASCAR Pocono Auto Racing
Denny Hamlin celebrates Sunday in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway.

 Derik Hamilton The Associated Press

LONG POND, Pa. — Denny Hamlin returned to victory lane Sunday at Pocono Raceway a year after his first-place finish was thrown out, giving him a track-record seven wins and 50 overall in his Cup career.

Hamlin also gave Toyota its 600th NASCAR victory.

