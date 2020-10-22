BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU has self-imposed penalties for NCAA rules violations by the football program that include a reduction of scholarships and a two-year ban from its athletic facilities for Cleveland Browns star and former Tigers receiver Odell Beckham Jr., according to a report by Sports Illustrated.
LSU acknowledged it was working the NCAA and had self-imposed penalties, but provided no other details.
The NCAA is not required to accept self-imposed penalties and could add to LSU’s punishment.
Sports Illustrated reported LSU was working with the NCAA on three separate potential football violations, including a Level III (considered minor) violation for Beckham’s handing out of about $2,000 worth of cash to Tigers players on the field after last year’s College Football Playoff national championship game.
LSU and the NCAA have also been looking into a more serious violation stemming from a booster funneling $180,000 to the father of former LSU football player for a no-show job between 2012-17. Those allegations came to light during a federal case against an LSU booster, who pleaded guilty to stealing $550,000 from a Baton Rouge-based charity.
Jets’ Darnold returns to practice
NEW YORK — New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is practicing for the first time since spraining his throwing shoulder and could have a chance to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.
Coach Adam Gase said Wednesday before practice that Darnold would be limited, which is a positive development for the young quarterback.
Darnold sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder against Denver on Oct. 1. He briefly left the game to be examined before returning, but hadn’t practiced or played since. Joe Flacco has started the last two games at quarterback for the Jets.
Source: Jets trade Willis to 49ers
NEW YORK — A person with direct knowledge of the deal said the New York Jets have traded outside linebacker Jordan Willis to the San Francisco 49ers.
The Jets are also sending a 2021 seventh-round draft pick to the 49ers for a sixth-round selection in 2022, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the trade.
NFL Network first announced the deal Wednesday.
Raiders send starting O-line home
The Las Vegas Raiders sent all five starting offensive linemen home as part of coronavirus contact tracing after right tackle Trent Brown was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list with a positive test.
The Raiders held practice on Wednesday without their starting five as they prepare for Sunday’s home game against Tampa Bay. Safety Johnathan Abram also was held out because of contract tracing.
Jaguars’ Lynch comes out of retirement
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Veteran defensive end/linebacker Aaron Lynch has unretired and been reinstated to Jacksonville’s roster. Lynch walked away in August, just a few days into training camp. It was another blow to a position group that had two opt-outs, two season-ending injuries and another setback when defensive tackle Rodney Gunter was forced to step away from football because of an enlarged heart.
BASKETBALL
Penn State coach Chambers resigns
Penn State’s Pat Chambers has resigned following an internal investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct by the Nittany Lions’ basketball coach.
Chambers, 49, had been at the school for nine years and was coming off the team’s best season under his directions.
Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said in a statement that assistant coach Jim Ferry was being elevated to interim coach for the coming season, which starts Nov. 25.
Van Gundy to become new Pelicans coach
Stan Van Gundy is headed to the New Orleans Pelicans, where he’ll take over a promising team that includes 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson and reigning Most Improved Player Brandon Ingram.
Van Gundy agreed to a four-year contract, said a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms had not been revealed publicly.
BASEBALL
Record-low TV rating for Game 1 of Series
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 drew a record-low audience of television viewers for a World Series game.
Los Angeles’ 8-3 win received a 5.1 rating and 11 share, and was seen by an average of 9,195,000 viewers on Fox from 7:06 p.m. to 10:41 p.m. on Tuesday, Nielsen Media Research said Wednesday. The previous low came in Game 3 of the 2008 World Series between the Rays and the Philadelphia Phillies.