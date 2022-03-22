INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts may have found another short-term answer at quarterback by trading for Matt Ryan. How much longer the soon-to-be 37-year-old, four-time Pro Bowler sticks around isn’t clear. On Monday, Indy acquired the 2016 NFL MVP from Atlanta for a third-round pick in this year’s draft (No. 82 overall). The Falcons wasted no time finding Ryan’s possible replacement — announcing they’d signed free agent Marcus Mariota to a two-year contract. For Indy, the deal completes a two-week search for a successor to Carson Wentz, who was traded to the Washington Commanders after just one season with the Colts. For Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard, it’s also the latest attempt to plug a hole created by Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement at age 29 just before the start of the 2018 season. For the Falcons, it was the end of an era. Ryan had started all but three games for the team since he was drafted No. 3 overall in 2008, leading Atlanta to only the second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.
Godwin signs deal, happy about Bucs moves
TAMPA, Fla. — Chris Godwin’s excited about Tom Brady’s decision to unretire, as well as all the moves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making to position themselves for another Super Bowl run. That includes the 26-year-old receiver, who’s coming off knee surgery, getting a new multi-year contract less than two weeks after having a franchise tag placed on him for the second straight winter. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be back for another three years and do what we’re all here for, which is to chase a ring,” Godwin said Monday after officially signing a $60 million deal that includes $40 million guaranteed.
Winston to return to Saints on 2-year deal
NEW ORLEANS — Free agent quarterback Jameis Winston has agreed to return to the New Orleans Saints, a person familiar with the situation said Monday. Winston, who started seven games for New Orleans in 2021 before a season-ending knee injury, has agreed to a two-year contract, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced. HOCKEY
Wild acquire Marc-Andre Fleury from Chicago
The NHL playoffs just wouldn’t be the same without Marc Andre-Fleury being somewhere in the mix. Unable to backstop the retooling Chicago Blackhawks into contention, the three-time Stanley Cup-winner is headed to Minnesota to help the high-scoring Wild shore up their inconsistent goaltending issues for a late-season playoff push. Minnesota gave up a conditional first-round pick in this year’s draft to acquire the 37-year-old Fleury hours before the NHL trade deadline on Monday. BASKETBALL
Former Loras coach Green hired to lead Illini
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois hired Shauna Green as its women’s basketball coach on Monday, hoping she can lift a struggling program following a winning tenure at Dayton. Greeen, a Clinton, Iowa native, is 156-75 in eight seasons as a head coach, including a 29-25 record while leading the Loras College women’s program from 2006-2007. Green was chosen Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year three times while leading Dayton to five conference regular-season championships and a 127-50 record over six years. The Flyers went 26-6 this season, finishing first in the league in the regular season and beating DePaul in the NCAA Tournament.
Drake ousts Northern Iowa in WNIT
DES MOINES — Anna Miller posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, Maddie Petersen and Maggie Bair scored 13 points apiece, and the Drake University women’s basketball team won its second-round contest in the women’s National Invitational Tournament over Northern Iowa, 62-55, Monday at the Knapp Center. Kam Finley led Northern Iowa with 11 points.
Man gets life in prison for Wright murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A jury on Monday convicted a Tennessee man in the slaying of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, whose bullet-riddled body was found in a field nearly 12 years ago in his hometown of Memphis. The 12-person jury deliberated for about two hours before it found Billy Ray Turner guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in the death of Wright, a 6-foot, 11-inch center who played 13 seasons in the NBA before he retired after the 2008-2009 season. BASEBALL
Cardinals claim LHP Naughton off waivers
JUPITER, Fla. — The St. Louis Cardinals claimed left-hander Packy Naughton off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. The 25-year-old Naughton, who fills out the Cardinals’ 40-man roster, was chosen by the Reds in the ninth round of the 2017 first-year player draft.
