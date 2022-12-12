A.J. Griffin hit a 6-footer on an alley-oop pass at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 123-122 home victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night.
DeMar DeRozan sank three free throws with 0.5 seconds remaining in overtime to finish with 33 points as it appeared the Bulls had the game wrapped up with less than a second remaining. But Griffin took the alley-oop pass from Jalen Johnson on the sideline and scored on a turnaround jumper with a defender nearby for the win.
Trae Young hit a 20-footer with 1 second left to give the Hawks a 121-119 lead in the extra period, and Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 17 of his 28 points in the first half for Atlanta.
Rockets 97, Bucks 92 — At Houston: Jalen Green had 30 points and seven rebounds, Kevin Porter Jr. added 18 points and seven assists and Houston extended its home-winning streak to four games.
Jrue Holiday had 25 points and eight assists for Milwaukee, Bobby Portis added 17 points and 15 rebounds and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 16 points and 18 rebounds. The Bucks had won four in a row.
76ers 131, Hornets 113 — At Philadelphia: Joel Embiid had 53 points and 11 rebounds to power Philadelphia. Embiid had his second 50-plus point performance of the season and the fourth 50-plus point game of his career. He was 20 for 32 from the field and hit all 11 of his free throws.
Lakers 124, Pistons 117 — At Detroit: LeBron James scored 35 points, Anthony Davis had 34 points and 15 rebounds and Los Angeles beat Detroit to end a three-game losing streak.
Pelicans 129, Suns 124 (OT) — At New Orleans: Zion Williamson scored 35 points and New Orleans beat short-handed Phoenix in overtime for its seventh straight victory.
Knicks 112, Kings 99 — At New York: Julius Randle and RJ Barrett each scored 27 points and New York beat Sacramento for its winning streak to a season-high four games.
Magic 111, Raptors 99 — At Orlando, Fla.: Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and Orlando beat Toronto for its third straight victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.