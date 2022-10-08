Phillies Cardinals Baseball
Buy Now

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper (3) reacts after hitting a solo home run during the second inning in Game 2 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

 Scott Kane

ST. LOUIS — Aaron Nola pitched pitched four-hit ball into the seventh inning, Bryce Harper's homer gave Philadelphia an early lead, and the Phillies held off the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 on Saturday night to sweep their National League wild-card series.

Nola struck out six and walked one on 101 pitches before leaving with two outs in the seventh. Jose Alvarado then retired Yadier Molina on a popup, stranding a runner on first. Seranthony Dominguez struck out MVP candidates Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado to wiggle out of a two-on, one-out jam in the eighth.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.