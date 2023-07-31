NASCAR Richmond Auto Racing
Chris Buescher raises the Cook Out 400 Trophy in Victory Lane on Sunday afternoon in Richmond, Va.

 Skip Rowland The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. — Chris Buescher pulled away on a restart with three laps to go to win at Richmond Raceway on Sunday and snag one of the final spots in NASCAR’s playoff field.

Buescher led 88 laps and was ahead by nearly six seconds when a caution came out with under 10 laps to go. That erased his lead over Virginia native Denny Hamlin, who was booed by his hometown crowd in pre-race.

