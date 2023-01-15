Maryland (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) at Iowa (11-6, 3-3 Big Ten)
Time: 3:30 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Bottom line: Maryland plays the Iowa Hawkeyes after Jahmir Young scored 30 points in Maryland’s 80-73 victory against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Hawkeyes are 8-2 on their home court. Iowa ranks second in the Big Ten with 17.1 assists per game led by Tony Perkins averaging 2.9. The Terrapins are 2-3 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland is 0-1 in one-possession games. The Hawkeyes and Terrapins face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.
Top performers: Kris Murray is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 21.4 points and 9.5 rebounds. Filip Rebraca is averaging 14.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Iowa. Young is averaging 14.9 points for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 79.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.
Terrapins: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.
