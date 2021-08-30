Trevor Lawrence completed 11 of 12 passes for 139 yards and two scores in three possessions against Dallas backups, and the Jaguars beat the Cowboys 34-14 in a preseason finale Sunday in Arlington, Texas.
Pharoh Cooper caught Lawrence’s first TD toss on the opening possession for Jacksonville (1-2), an 18-yarder on the sideline in the end zone that was set up by a 38-yard toe-dragging catch from Phillip Dorsett II.
After a short touchdown run from Carlos Hyde was called back by a holding penalty, Lawrence connected with Laviska Shenault Jr. on a 4-yard out in the end zone for a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Dolphins 29, Bengals 26— At Cincinnati: Nine months after tearing the ACL and MCL in his left knee, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took his first snaps against Miami, which rallied to win a wild preseason finale for both teams. In the fourth quarter, Reid Sinnett tossed a 43-yard TD pass to Kirk Merritt. Then with 1:21 left, he scrambled on fourth-and-15 and found a leaping Chris Myarick in the corner of the end zone for a 34-yard TD to put the Dolphins ahead.
49ers 34, Raiders 10 — At Santa Clara, Calif.: San Francisco showed off a two-quarterback system by getting rushing touchdowns from both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance.
Patriots 22, Giants 20 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: Mac Jones threw a touchdown pass and led three scoring drives and New England capped a perfect preseason with a victory over winless New York.
Browns 19, Falcons 10 — At Atlanta: Baker Mayfield and Kyle Lauletta threw touchdown passes to lead Cleveland to the preseason win. Chase McLaughlin also kicked a pair of field goals for the Browns.