Domantas Sabonis scored 26 points and Malcolm Brogdon made a tiebreaking reverse layup with 36.4 seconds left Tuesday night to give the Indiana Pacers a 105-102 victory over Los Angeles in Indianapolis, snapping the Lakers’ 14-game road winning streak.
Brogdon dribbled past Dwight Howard and then used the rim to protect the ball as he made the shot. Sabonis followed by hitting one of two free throws with 10.7 seconds remaining.
LeBron James had 20 points, nine rebounds and nine assists but missed a 3-pointer that would have given the Lakers the lead with 11.7 seconds to go. Los Angeles also missed two shots on its final possession while trying to force overtime.
Hornets 110, Kings 102 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Malik Monk scored 14 of his season-high 23 points in the fourth quarter, and Charlotte spoiled De’Aaron Fox’s return from injury with a win over Sacramento.
Knicks 143, Hawks 120 — At New York: Rookie RJ Barrett scored a career-high 27 points, and New York ran away from Trae Young and Atlanta for a win.