Big Ten, Big 12 cancel remainder of men's basketball tournaments

Several college basketball conference tournaments have been canceled moments before tipoff, putting the NCAA Tournament at risk.
The Big Ten, Big 12 and the SEC tournaments announced they were off, and other conferences were expected to follow suit.
The men's NCAA Tournament is one of the most popular events on the American sports calendar. March Madness draws hundreds of thousands of fans to arenas from coast to coast.
A social media post from the Big 10 states that conference officials will use “this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward” regarding the coronavirus outbreak.
“The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media,” the post states.