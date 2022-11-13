Iowa St Oklahoma St Football
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders holds up the ball while running out of bounds under pressure from Iowa State defensive back Beau Freyler during the second half Saturday in Stillwater, Okla.

 Brody Schmidt The Associated Press

STILLWATER, Okla. — Spencer Sanders came off the bench to throw the go-ahead touchdown pass, and Oklahoma State rallied to defeat Iowa State, 20-14, on Saturday.

Sanders, the regular starter, has been battling a shoulder injury. He replaced Gunnar Gundy late in the third quarter, and his 14-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Nixon with 9:18 remaining in the fourth put Oklahoma State up, 17-14.

