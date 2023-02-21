MESA, Ariz. — The Chicago Cubs added Michael Fulmer to their bullpen on Monday, finalizing a $4 million, one-year contract with the right-hander.
Fulmer played for Detroit and Minnesota last season, going 5-6 with 3.39 ERA in a career-high 67 appearances. He began the season with the Tigers and was traded to the Twins in August.
Chicago has been active since it went 74-88 last year in its second straight losing season. Shortstop Dansby Swanson, right-hander Jameson Taillon, outfielder Cody Bellinger, first baseman Eric Hosmer, reliever Brad Boxberger and catcher Tucker Barnhart also signed with the team in free agency.
Fulmer, 29, is 34-45 with a 3.89 ERA and 17 saves in 204 career games, including 89 starts.
In a corresponding roster move, Chicago placed reliever Codi Heuer on the 60-day injured list. Heuer had Tommy John surgery in March 2022.
Andrus to play 2B for White Sox
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Elvis Andrus enjoyed his short stay in Chicago so much that he decided to return to the White Sox. Even if it meant changing positions.
Andrus finalized a $3 million, one-year contract on Monday, stepping into the team’s opening at second base. The two-time All-Star also finished last season with the White Sox.
The 34-year-old Andrus has played shortstop for his entire big league career. But he has some experience making plays on the other side of the infield because of the shift. Andrus also gives the White Sox some insurance at shortstop after Tim Anderson played in just 79 games last year.
BASKETBALL
Report: Westbrook to join Clippers
LOS ANGELES — Russell Westbrook was waived by the Utah Jazz on Monday and the nine-time All-Star is expected to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to a published report.
The 34-year-old guard was acquired by the Jazz from the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 10. He averaged 15.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 28.7 minutes per game in a rocky tenure with the Lakers.
OLYMPICS
Nations: No clarity on neutrality, no Olympics for Russia, Belarus
The governments of 34 nations released a statement Monday calling on the IOC to clarify the definition of “neutrality” as it seeks a way to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes back into international sports, including next year’s Paris Olympics.
“As long as these fundamental issues and the substantial lack of clarity and concrete detail on a workable ‘neutrality’ model are not addressed, we do not agree that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed back into competition,” read the statement. Among those signing the statement were officials from the United States, Britain, France, Canada and Germany.
