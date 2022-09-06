Vikings Sides Switched Football
Buy Now

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za’Darius Smith will meet his former team in the opening week of the NFL season.

 Bruce Kluckhohn The Associated Press

EAGAN, Minn. — Za’Darius Smith wore a wide smile in the Minnesota locker room before practice on Monday, a knowing expression that exuded the eagerness of getting to his first game with the Vikings.

The eighth-year outside linebacker didn’t want to divulge any depth of the feelings he might be harboring about facing his former team, Green Bay, this weekend. His confident and relaxed demeanor did the talking for him.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.