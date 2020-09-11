Forbes estimates the Dallas Cowboys are the NFL’s most valuable franchise at $5.7 billion, the 14th consecutive year they’ve held that distinction.
According to the magazine, Jerry Jones’ team is also the most valuable franchise in the world.
After the Cowboys, the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots are second in the league at $4.4 billion followed, by the New York Giants at $4.3 billion, the Los Angeles Rams at $4 billion and the San Francisco 49ers at $3.8 billion.
Rounding out the top 10 are the New York Jets ($3.55 billion), Chicago Bears ($3.52 billion), Washington ($3.5 billion), Philadelphia Eagles ($3.4 billion) and Houston Texans ($3.3 billion).
The teams with the biggest jumps from last year include the Jets, Eagles and Seahawks, all at 11%.
The bottom three teams are the Detroit Lions ($2.1 billion) at No. 30, followed by the Buffalo Bills ($2.05 billion) and the Cincinnati Bengals, who finished last in the standings at 2-14 in 2019 and are worth $2 billion. They are also the only franchise without any increase from last year.
On average, each team in the NFL is worth $3.05 billion, an increase of 7% from last year. And four teams (Cowboys, Giants, Patriots and Rams) are worth at least $4 billion.
Broncos’ Sutton injures shoulder
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Top Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton injured his right shoulder at practice Thursday. Sutton landed awkwardly after catching a high pass and was being looked at by trainers as the open media period ended.
There was no immediate word about the nature or severity of Sutton’s injury, which occurred 48 hours after the Broncos lost their best player, linebacker Von Miller, to a serious ankle tendon injury at an indoor practice Tuesday.
Jets sign Ogletree to practice squad
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have signed former Rams and Giants linebacker Alec Ogletree to their practice squad. The team also announced Thursday it signed former Ravens wide receiver Jaleel Scott to the practice squad and placed wide receiver Donte Moncrief on the practice squad injured reserve list.
The 28-year-old Ogletree adds depth to the Jets’ inside linebacker spot, where they have Avery Williamson, Neville Hewitt, Blake Cashman and Harvey Langi. C.J. Mosley opted out of the season because of family health concerns.
AUTO RACING
Wallace leaving Richard Petty team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bubba Wallace, loaded with several new sponsors he personally signed, will leave Richard Petty Motorsports at the end of the season and take his new wealth elsewhere.
Wallace, who has driven Petty’s iconic No. 43 the last three seasons, told the team Thursday he would not sign a contract extension.
“This was not an easy decision as I have nothing but the utmost respect for Richard Petty and his family,” Wallace said in a statement, “but I believe it’s time for someone else to take over the No. 43.
GOLF
Korda leads at LPGA major
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Nelly Korda has had Grand Slam events on her mind for the last two weeks, not just her own, and she made it through the first round Thursday of the ANA Inspiration with just the start she wanted.
With heat-baked greens so firm she couldn’t find pitch marks, Korda hit hybrid off the tee on the par-5 18th with a front pin. That set her up for a wedge to 3 feet below the hole for birdie and a 6-under 66, giving her a one-shot lead.
BASEBALL
Giants, Sandoval part ways
SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants released Pablo Sandoval on Thursday, parting ways for a second time with the former fan favorite and 2012 World Series MVP.
Sandoval ends a second stint with the club after he rejoined the Giants following parts of three seasons away with the Boston Red Sox after winning a third World Series in five years with the Giants in 2014.
The Giants posted a thank you to the Kung Fu Panda on their Twitter page. A switch-hitter, the 34-year-old Sandoval was batting .220 with one home run and six RBIs in 33 games. He had a prorated salary of $740,741.
D-backs designate Lamb for assignment
PHOENIX — Former All-Star infielder Jake Lamb has been designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks after struggling for nearly three straight seasons.
The 29-year-old Lamb looked like a future star at third base just a few years ago. He hit 29 homers in 2016 and then made the NL All-Star team in 2017 while setting career-highs with 30 homers and 105 RBIs. Since then, he’s battled injuries and inconsistency and hit just 12 homers over the past three seasons.
He didn’t get much playing time for the D-backs this season and had just five hits in 43 at-bats for a .116 average. He had a prorated salary of $2,042,593.
Braves place Milone on IL
WASHINGTON — The Atlanta Braves’ banged-up starting rotation suffered another setback Thursday when left-hander Tommy Milone was placed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation.
Milone, acquired from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline, has a 14.90 ERA in three starts for NL East-leading Atlanta. He allowed eight runs in 3 1/3 innings in the Braves’ 29-9 victory over Miami on Wednesday night.
CYCLING
Hirschi wins longest Tour stage
SARRAN, France — Tour de France rookie Marc Hirschi won the longest stage of this year’s race with a bold solo breakaway Thursday on a previously unused sharp ascent, making up for two previous near misses.
The Swiss rider powered away on the Suc au May climb, new to the 117-year-old Tour. He extended his lead by racing with hair-raising speed down the other side and held off pursuers over the last 25 kilometers (15 miles) to win Stage 12 by a comfortable margin in Sarran.